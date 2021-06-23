Elton John stretches out grand finale tour with new show for Dallas-Fort Worth

Elton John is coming back one more time to say goodbye. More than three years after the legendary singer announced his expansive "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour," he has revealed another extension, a group of dates that will include a concert at Globe Life Field in Arlington on September 30, 2022.

That date comes eight months after he will perform two concerts at American Airlines Center in Dallas, January 25 and 26, 2022. Those two dates were supposed to take place on June 26 and 27, 2020, but were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new date also means that the Dallas-Fort Worth area will have seen five concerts from the same tour nearly four years apart, since John also came to the AAC on December 14 and 15, 2018.

This extension will also feature 11 new dates in Europe and 19 others in North America, including return visits to San Antonio on October 29, 2022 and Houston on November 4, 2022. All of the new dates will take place in baseball, football, or similar large outdoor stadiums, a change from the rest of the tour, which has mostly taken place in indoor arenas.

The tour was intended to be one last chance for fans to enjoy all of John's classic songs, but he decided to spend his time during the pandemic when he would have been touring to record his 31st studio album, Regimental Sgt. Zippo, which was released on June 12.

Although John might sprinkle in a few new songs, the show will still take audiences on a journey through his 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of John’s most beloved songs from his catalog, including “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”

American Express Card Members will be able to purchase tickets for the new dates before the general public starting June 23 at 12 pm. Rocket Club members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning on Friday, June 25. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 30.