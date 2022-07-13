Dallas' top tourist attraction Southfork Ranch gets a new boss

The historic Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas, has a new boss: Dallas-based Refined Hospitality Concepts (RHC) has assumed the management the property, and will manage all private events, including catering, daily tours, overnight stays, and the ranch's gift shop and public events.

According to a release, the changeover took place July 1.

Southfork Ranch came to prominence thanks to its role as the site of the CBS TV series Dallas. The series was originally broadcast in the U.S. from 1978-1991, but continues to be broadcast in syndication and still is in first-run status in many countries around the world.

The original owner of the ranch and his family were still living at Southfork Ranch as the filming began. When requests for private parties began to pour in, tents were erected and a pavilion was built to accommodate these types of events.

After years evolving as a tourist attraction, the owner opened the doors of the Ewing Mansion to the public and the expansion of the ranch as an event center began in 1985. A 63,000-square-foot conference and event center was built to accommodate several thousand people for special events and functions. A rodeo arena, which was originally constructed for the filming of Dallas rodeos, hosts open competition rodeos as well as private shows.

The ranch was previously managed by Forever Resorts, an Arizona-based National Park Service concessionaire founded in 1981. In April 2022, Forever Resorts was acquired by Aramark, the food service giant whose Aramark Destinations division scored a dozen valuable properties near national parks such as Grand Canyon Lodge – North Rim, Big Bend Resort & Adventures, and Mormon Lake Lodge.

Founded in 2019, Refined Hospitality Concepts (RHC) currently operates brands such as Primo's MX, Bourbon & Banter, Scout, Overeasy, Waterproof, and Sfereco. Partner brands include Gas Monkey.

"Refined Hospitality Concepts is honored to be a part of the Southfork legacy," says RHC CEO Robert Hall. "Fans of this legendary property have our full commitment to continue to carry the torch maintaining the history of this exceptional destination."

Experiences at Southfork Ranch range from tours and equestrian experiences to the "Live and Dream like a Ewing" package, which includes a night’s stay at the famed mansion, Champagne, hors d’oeuvres, dinner and a breakfast by the pool.

Maybe they'll open a Sfereco there. Meatballs for all!

RHC retained most of the staff of the ranch including General Manager Janna Timm and Executive Chef Juan Rivas, to ensure a seamless transition for guests.

Guests interested in booking experiences or events at Southfork Ranch can visit southforkranch.com or call the ranch at 972-442-7800.