High-end food and game concept nabs unique North Dallas steakhouse space

It's one of the more unique buildings in Dallas. Courtesy photo

The one-of-a-kind building off the Dallas North Tollway that was once home to III Forks steakhouse has a high-roller new tenant: Called Champions Club of Dallas, it's a membership club combining a high-end restaurant with events and game offerings, opening at 17776 Dallas Pkwy.

A spokesperson says the facility is due to open in early fall.

Champions is the newest project from Knighted, a California-based company with ventures in California and Florida, and is now branching out to other parts of the U.S.

They say they're on a mission to change the gaming landscape via innovation and corporate best practices.

For Dallas, that means emphasizing their food & beverage program, which is why the III Forks space made sense. The steakhouse relocated to 1303 Legacy Dr. in Frisco in September 2020 after 23 years in that space.

A spokesperson says that they’ll offer a full complement of entertainment options including:

  • trivia competitions
  • jazz nights
  • poker tournaments
  • standup comedy
  • board game nights

They’ll also duplicate III Forks' successful strategy of using the building's large second-floor space for private events.

In 2020, Champions opened an 11,000-square-foot club in Houston, where it made a splash with a big tournament festival in April, culminating in the first poker tournament in Texas to award $1 million in prize money.

