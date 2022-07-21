These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

It's a big weekend around Dallas, headlined by a superstar rapper. It also features no fewer than five new theater productions — including a national tour of a popular Disney musical — a festival of Asian films, a big-name comedian, a chance to play on a big league field, a classic rock concert, and a celebration of a piano prodigy.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.

Thursday, July 21

Cry Havoc Theater Company presents The Art of Broken Things

We all need all of our feelings to feel whole. We can only know what joy feels like by experiencing sadness. But, as the global pandemic lingers, how are we to process the grief, anger, and sadness that continues to come up? In this new work, Cry Havoc will explore the ways in which we experience and talk about our feelings and mental health. Performances will take place in Hamon Hall inside Winspear Opera House through July 31.

Broadway Dallas presents Disney's Frozen

Frozen features the songs audiences know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. A theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen will play at the Music Hall at Fair Park through August 7.

WaterTower Theatre presents A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Set in London in 1907, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith banking family. After the imperious ruling Lord dismisses Monty’s claim of being a relative, the eight D’Ysquiths ahead of young Mr. Navarro begin dying in natural and unnatural ways. Meanwhile, Monty is desperately trying to woo money-minded Sibella Hallward — until he finds himself drawn to young Phoebe D’Ysquith. How will all these convoluted storylines come together? The production will run at WaterTower Theatre in Addison through July 31.

The Firehouse Theatre presents The SpongeBob Musical

Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, the stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world. The production will run at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch through August 14.

Asian Film Festival of Dallas

The 21st annual Asian Film Festival of Dallas will include 16 feature films and 11 short films. The opening night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, and spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady. Screenings will take place at both the Angelika Film Center Dallas and the Texas Theatre through Sunday.

Friday, July 22

Tracy Morgan: No Disrespect

Just a few years ago, it was fair to wonder if Tracy Morgan would ever be seen in public again after being seriously injured in a horrific traffic accident. Morgan not only recovered, but he has gone on to be just as prolific as he ever was, starring in projects like TBS’s The Last O.G. and in Amazon’s Coming 2 America. He'll perform one night of stand-up comedy at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie.

Saturday, July 23

Globe Life Field presents Family Field Day

Family Field Day at Globe Life Field in Arlington is an action-packed day of family-friendly activities. Guests are invited directly on the field to experience a wide array of events, including a mini home run derby, a chance to run the bases, play catch on the field, and dozens of yard games and inflatables. Attendees will also be able to explore the home of the Texas Rangers with self-guided tours while the team is on the road.

Styx and REO Speedwagon in concert with Loverboy

Classic rock is on the menu at Dos Equis Pavilion when Styx and REO Speedwagon team up for this co-headlining concert. Although Styx debuted way back in 1972, they're actually touring in support of their 17th album, 2021's Crash of the Crown. REO Speedwagon has released 15 albums in their career, including 2007's Find Your Own Way Home. Loverboy will serve as the opening act.

Kendrick Lamar in concert

Over the past decade, there has been no bigger rapper in the world than Kendrick Lamar. Taking off with his sophomore album, 2012's Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, he has had four straight No. 1 albums, including the recent Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, gaining a loyal following for his critique of current societal trends. He'll perform at American Airlines Center, with support from Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents BLKBOK Mixtapes X Counterpoint Tour

The uniquely gifted BLKBOK is a neo-classical piano prodigy from Detroit who uses his dexterous arrangements and melodic scores to audibly illustrate experience, that of his own, and of his community’s across pivotal moments in American history. This special one-night-only event, presented by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, will be at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Sunday, July 24

Uptown Players presents I Dreamed a Dreamgirl

Blake McIver and Emerson Collins starred together in four seasons of Bravo’s hit series The People’s Couch and now they hit the stage together in a live show for the first time. I Dreamed a Dreamgirl is a two-man tour de force as they tell the stories of their relationship and careers through showtunes, duets, Disney favs (and deep cuts), mashups and medleys that (probably) shouldn’t exist combining theatre, cabaret, and pop. The performance will be at Kalita Humphreys Theater.