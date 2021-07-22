The Rolling Stones will finally perform at Dallas' Cotton Bowl Stadium

Hey, Dallas, if this killjoy of a pandemic has left you desperate to get yer ya-ya's out, then wild horses couldn't drag you away from what promises to be the most legendary show to filter through town this fall.

Immortal rock icons The Rolling Stones will take shelter at the Cotton Bowl Stadium on Tuesday November 2. It's part of the acclaimed No Filter tour, which began in 2019 but was postponed due to the pandemic. It's a rescheduled date; the band was originally slated to perform at the Cotton Bowl on May 29, 2020.

This leg begins in late September in St. Louis, and criss-crosses from Pittsburgh to Nashville to Los Angeles to New Orleans, where they're playing the Jazz and Heritage Festival. It ends on November 20 with the final date in Austin at the Circuit of the Americas.

Tickets are on sale now at rollingstones.com, and considering the first leg of the tour broke records, time may not be on your side, Stones fiends, so ride on baby.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances, and some exclusive VIP packages are available through the Stones' website.

Tickets start at $81, and max out at $3,626 for seats in Field B, which are fairly close to the stage and the only section on the field with seats still for sale.

"I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," says Mick Jagger says in a statement.

The full tour dates are as follows: