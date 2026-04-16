Weekend Event Planner
These are the 17 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
It'll be another big weekend of events in and around Dallas, with multiple different subjects for people to enjoy. Choices include three local theater productions, two symphony concerts, visits from three well-known comedians, five concerts from a variety of big-name performers, two dance productions, a festival, and the final days of a notable art exhibition.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, April 16
Theatre Three presents The Murder of Roger Ackroyd
In this brand-new stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1926 novel, the tiny village of King’s Abbot is rocked by scandal when Roger Ackroyd, the wealthiest man in town, is found dead shortly after the apparent suicide of his fiancée. The production runs through May 10 at Theatre Three.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony"
The latest concert from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will feature Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony, along with Dvořák’s Cello Concerto, played by cellist Julian Steckel, and the world premiere of a concerto by Jonathan Leshnoff, played by principal DSO violist Meredith Kufchak. The concert will be led by Ana María Patiño-Osorio, second-prize winner at the Malko Competition for conductors, in her DSO debut. There will be four performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Hyena's presents Todd Barry
Comedian/actor Todd Barry is a late-night TV veteran whose acting credits include The Wrestler, Road Trip, Flight of the Conchords, Chappelle's Show, Spin City, and Sex and the City. He's also had voice roles on the animated series Bob’s Burgers, Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. He is also the author of the 2017 travel memoir, Thank You For Coming To Hattiesburg. He'll perform for one night only at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub.
Friday, April 17
Improv Addison presents Gabriel Iglesias
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is the star and executive producer of Mr. Iglesias on Netflix, and has a comedy stand-up special, One Show Fits All, also on Netflix. Feature film credits include co-starring roles in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, and A Haunted House 2. He's also provided voices for many animated films, most recently Space Jam: A New Legacy and Ugly Dolls. He also starred in Disney+’s The Santa Clauses. He'll perform five times through Sunday at Improv Addison.
Punch Line Irving presents Pete Holmes
Pete Holmes is the creator and star of HBO's Crashing and TBS' The Pete Holmes Show. He's also the star of CBS' How We Roll, two HBO stand-up comedy specials, the host of the You Made It Weird podcast, and the author of Comedy Sex God. He'll perform four times through Saturday at Punch Line Irving.
Art Centre Theatre presents The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals
Paul is an average guy. He likes movies, and pizza, and average guy things. He does not like ... musicals. But Paul's small world is about to come crashing down under the weight of unspeakable terror. Now he must run, run for his life, as something sinister spreads, and grows, and sings, and dances. The production runs through May 3 at Art Centre Theatre in Plano.
SatchVai Band in concert
SatchVai Band is comprised of legendary guitar icons Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, whose long history dates back to the 1970s, when Satriani taught the slightly younger Vai how to play guitar. Individually, the two have had stellar careers dating back to the 1980s. They've come together in the past two years as SatchVai Band, releasing their first single in 2024. They'll play at the Music Hall in Fair Park Dallas as part of their Surfing with the Hydra tour.
Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Rising Excellence
The future of dance takes center stage for DBDT: Encore!’s home series showcase. The emerging talent of the next generation of dance excellence will command the stage with fearless passion, technical mastery, and boundless energy. There will be performances on Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.
Lyric Stage presents Sweet Charity
Inspired by Federico Fellini's Nights of Cabiria, Sweet Charity explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in New York City. It captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of Life in the Big City for an unfortunate but irrepressible optimist. The production runs through May 3 at Lyric Stage in Dallas.
Eisemann Center presents Circa: Humans 2.0
Ten bodies appear in a flash of light. They move in harmony for a fleeting moment and then descend into a sinuous trance. Towers grow and decay, bodies leap and are caught, as physical limits are pushed to their extreme. Expanding upon Circa's earlier original production of Humans, Humans 2.0 becomes more intimate, internal, and searching. The one-night-only performance takes place at Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson.
Saturday, April 18
Festival of Joy
The annual Festival of Joy is a family-friendly event that is inspired by a global Indian tradition celebrated in cities around the world. It kicks off with a parade and chariot pull, followed by a day of crafts, yoga, wellness activities, performances, face painting, and more. The event, which will happen rain or shine, takes place at Klyde Warren Park.
Bruno Mars in concert
It's been a long time since pop star Bruno Mars put out any solo work, with his last album being 2016's 24K Magic. He hasn't been in hiding since then, of course, releasing the 2021 collaborative album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, with Anderson .Paak, and collaborating on mega-hits like "Die with a Smile" with Lady Gaga and "APT." with Rosé. But he's finally come out with a new solo album, The Romantic, and he'll celebrate with back-to-back concerts at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday and Sunday. He'll be joined by Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee and Leon Thomas.
Colin Hay in concert
Colin Hay became a household name as the frontman for '80s pop sensation Men at Work, and his musical legacy has extended for over 40 years. At this concert at Majestic Theatre, Hay and his Acoustic Band will perform reimagined versions of Men at Work hits and Hays' solo classics in a stripped-down, acoustic setting.
Sunday, April 19
Crow Museum of Asian Art presents Cecilia Chiang: "Don’t Tell Me What To Do" closing day
Sunday will be the final day to view Cecilia Chiang: "Don’t Tell Me What To Do" at the Crow Museum of Asian Art. Chiang is a self-taught artist who operates beyond the confines of the traditional artistic canon, expressing her spontaneity and creativity across a broad spectrum of media, including Chinese ink watercolors, oils, acrylics, ceramics, printmaking, textiles, and collage.
Little Feat in concert
The rock band Little Feat has been making music for 55 years, with their debut album coming out in 1971. Led from the start by keyboardist/vocalist Bill Payne, they've put out 18 studio albums over the years, most recently Strike Up the Band in 2025. They'll play at Majestic Theatre as part of their The Last Farewell Tour, a tongue-in-cheek title referencing their 1975 The Last Record album.
LeAnn Rimes in concert
Singer LeAnn Rimes first came to fame in 1996 at the tender age of 14 with her hit song, "Blue," which wound up winning her a Grammy. She's gone on to have a celebrate career, but that song remains one of her signature achievements. She'll celebrate the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough album in this special concert at Winspear Opera House.
Dallas Symphony Children’s Chorus Spring Recital
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present their biannual Children’s Chorus concert. Performed in collaboration with musicians of the DSO, it will showcase the talents and artistic excellence of the young singers, all under the baton of the Artistic Director of the DSCC, Ellie Lin. The concert takes place at Meyerson Symphony Center.