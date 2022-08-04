Planning a staycation or just looking for something new and fun to do this summer? The W Dallas hotel in Victory Park, across from the American Airlines Center, has everything from date night to Sunday funday covered, with options for once-in-a-lifetime events, too.

Eat and drink

Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge boasts excellent French-Mediterranean cuisine and an extensive wine list, all bolstered by the glamour and allure of the French Riviera — it's the newest spot to see and be seen in Victory Park.

Mix it up with friends at Living Room Bar, which serves a captivating blend of cocktails and specialty drinks in the hotel's lobby level. Crystal chandeliers and faux-stone tables dot the stylish space, which hosts up-and-coming musicians every Friday and Saturday from 8 pm-1 am.

Dive in

Soak up the sun and the spectacular city views as you float across the panoramic infinity pool at the WET deck. Located on the 16th floor and open from dawn to dusk, WET Deck also has beats from the resident DJs all summer long, every Friday-Sunday from 1-6 pm.

Enjoy full bar service, VIP bottle service, and a custom food menu, plus complimentary entry for hotel guests (a cover fee applies for non-hotel guests).

Wednesday is Industry Night, which gets those who work in the service industry free entry, discounted parking, giveaways, and 20 percent off your bar tab.

Relax and recharge

Whether you're in dire need of some pampering ahead of a night out or revitalization from the night before, AWAY Spa provides a variety of customized treatments, from traditional deep tissue massages to full makeup and hair.

Hotel guests can duck into the on-site fitness center 24 hours a day, and enjoy a workout complemented by sweeping city views.

Stay a while

Spacious guest rooms and suites with balconies await those ready to check in, whether for the weekend, a week, or a memorable event.

The hotel features more than 15,000 square feet of event space including Altitude, one of the most unique wedding venues in Dallas. Enter into happily ever after on the 33rd floor, against the glittering Dallas skyline and with 5,000 square feet to comfortably hold 400 people or 280 seated guests.

See room rates, menus, and more here.