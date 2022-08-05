Erykah Badu morphs into alter ego for DJ set at Dallas hotel

Dallas singer Erykah Badu is a local music institution, especially with her annual birthday show, but she'll show another side of herself at Casa Bloom Gold Edition at Virgin Hotels Dallas on August 12.

For this special event, she'll bring out her alter ego DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown to provide sounds for the party. She'll also be accompanied by fellow local DJs PicnicTyme and Tony Schwa.



Virgin Hotels Dallas has put on a series of Casa Bloom pop-up parties in 2022. According to a release, event organizers promise a night filled with "shimmering visuals, colorful flowers dancing around you, candles and lights flowing with the aroma of resins and palo santo in the air, and craft cocktails." Guests are encouraged to wear gold to the party.

Badu is a renowned singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress who was born in Dallas and has worked diligently to earn her title as the Queen of Neo-Soul. Although her last proper album was 2010's New Amerykah Part Two, she has been on tour around the world in 2021 and 2022.

She can next be seen locally as a singer as part of the annual Riverfront Jazz Festival at The Black Academy of Arts & Letters, September 2-4.

Tickets for Casa Bloom Gold Edition are now on sale for $25 online; the price increases to $35 at the door.