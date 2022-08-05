Original Misfits will play their only headlining show of 2022 in Dallas

Dallas will be home to a one-of-a-kind metal rock show, and it's happening on Halloween weekend: The Original Misfits, the reunited punk rock band founded by singer Glenn Danzig, famous for blending music with horror film themes, is performing at Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday October 29.

They'll be joined by very special guest Alice Cooper.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 am at Livenation.Com.

The band hinted it was coming via a tweet on August 3 featuring a spooky photo of the Dallas skyline.

According to a release, it's their only headline appearance in 2022.

This is the Original Misfits lineup with Danzig, original bassist Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein on guitar.

Founded in 1977, The Misfits were a genre-defying band that lasted seven years before disbanding in 1983, with an influence on a wide range of genres including punk rock, metal, and hardcore. Danzig's anthemic songs and unmistakable voice, Only's ferocious bass, and their melody-induced choruses influenced ensuing bands such as Marilyn Manson, Metallica, and Green Day.

After they broke up, Danzig and Only became embroiled in a series of legal battles, with Only winning the right to tour and record as The Misfits without Danzig, replacing him with another singer.

Danzig went on to form bands such as Samhain and Danzig. But they eventually patched it in 2016 — "even though they hate each other ... presumably because they make a lot of money and no one is clamoring for new Danzig music right now," suggests Metal Sucks.

Although this is called their only headlining show in 2022, the Misfits are scheduled to play at Riot Fest in Chicago in September, and Danzig hinted there could be other shows.

The release says that diehard fans from around the world might want to seize this opportunity to hear the original lineup. For those in Dallas, it's right in our own backyard.