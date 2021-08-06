Country supercouple Tim McGraw & Faith Hill star in Yellowstone prequel filming around DFW

Saddle up for some low-key stalking. Country supercouple Tim Graw and Faith Hill, along with Oscar-nominated actor Sam Elliott, are coming to Dallas-Fort Worth to shoot a prequel series to the TV hit Western drama Yellowstone.

Or so it seems, according to an announcement from Paramount+ and a casting/crew call from the Fort Worth Film Commission.

Hill, McGraw, and Elliott have been cast in leading roles in the prequel, called 1883, the streaming service revealed August 4.

The real life husband and wife will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family. 1883 follows the Dutton family "as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America," a release from Paramount+ says. "The series is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana."

Elliott will play a character called Shea Brennan, described as "a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools."

Parts of Yellowstone are filmed in North Texas, and so, it appears, will parts of 1883. Texas-born writer and co-creator Taylor Sheridan lives in Weatherford.

On July 22, the Fort Worth Film Commission posted a "crew call," along with an 1883 video teaser, on its social media pages. "Must be available to work in Fort Worth. Some travel may be required, during which housing would be provided," they said.

It's not clear when filming on 1883 will start, but TV Guide speculates new episodes will drop in 2022, and Rolling Stone declares it'll premiere in March. Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, will begin streaming its fourth season in November.

"This is truly a dream job,” McGraw says in the release. "Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it's so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

Adds Hill, "This is the opportunity of a lifetime. The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team."

Anyone interested in being an extra can sign up with @legacy_casting at mycastingfile.com or email extras@legacycasting.com.