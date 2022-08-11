These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

Comedy takes center stage all over Dallas this weekend, with a quartet of big-name comedians performing, as well as a live version of a popular comedy podcast. Other choices include two local theater productions, two throwback concerts, a classical guitar quartet, and the long-awaited return of a modern pop star.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.

Thursday, August 11

Kevin Hart: "Reality Check" Tour

Superstar comedian Kevin Hart comes to Dallas with his first major tour in over four years, "The Reality Check" Tour. Hart is one of most popular comedians working today, regularly filling up arenas and stadiums around the world. He's also a bonafide movie star, headlining the Ride Along series, Jumanji series, The Secret Lives of Pets​ series, and more. He'll perform on both Thursday and Friday at American Airlines Center.

The Plano House of Comedy presents David Koechner

Actor, writer, and producer David Koechner is an alumnus of Chicago’s Second City Theater. He got his first break as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and has since become an instantly recognizable face, appearing in more than 120 films and television shows. He is best known for his roles as Todd Packer on The Office and Champ Kind from the Anchorman series. He'll perform five stand-up sets through Saturday at the Plano House of Comedy. He'll also be on hand for The Office Trivia with Todd Packer on Saturday afternoon.

Out of Line Concepts presents The Old Man and The Old Moon

Out of Line Concepts presents The Old Man and The Old Moon, featuring a local cast and crew aged 15-20 years. A heartwarming epic tale inspired by Celtic folklore with book, music, and lyrics by Pigpen Theatre Company, the production will include a live band, shadow puppetry, and upbeat dance choreography. There will be six performances through Sunday at East Dallas Arts.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center presents Curse of the Puerto Ricans

Julia Rodriguez has sacrificed everything for her family, comprised of her alcoholic father, her miserable mother, her absentee older sister, and her lively little sister. When "the one that got away" re-enters her life and asks her to run away with him to California, she begins to question if she’s made a mistake. Dealing with themes of familial obligation and identity within the Hispanic community, Curse of the Puerto Ricans follows one family’s dysfunctional Christmas celebration. The production runs through August 28 at Bishop Arts Theatre Center.

Friday, August 12

Dog Days of Summer Tour featuring Spin Doctors, Soul Asylum, and more

Some '90s bands have transcended the decade and had successful music in the ensuing decades. For others, the '90s were their heyday, and the way to continue drawing fans is to play on nostalgia. A bunch of such bands will perform as part of the Dog Days of Summer Tour at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, including Spin Doctors, Soul Asylum, Sister Hazel, Deep Blue Something, The Nixons, and Sponge.

Neal Brennan: "Unacceptable"

Writer, director, producer, and stand-up comedian Neal Brennan has become a force in the comedy world. An across-the-board talent, he has collaborated with the top writers and talent in the business and worked on several popular shows. Brennan co-created Comedy Central’s legendary Chappelle’s Show, on which he and Dave Chappelle wrote and produced virtually every sketch on the show themselves. Brennan’s critically acclaimed stand-up special, 3 Mics, premiered on Netflix in 2017. He'll perform at Granada Theater.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents The Romeros Guitar Quartet

Known to millions as "The Royal Family of the Guitar," the Romeros (Celin, Pepe, Lito & Celino), in one form or another, have been performing, dazzling audiences and winning rave reviews for more than 60 years. They'll perform at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Improv Arlington presents Jay Pharoah

Jay Pharoah is an actor and stand-up comedian who is best known for his wide array of uncanny celebrity impressions, including President Barack Obama, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Stephen A. Smith, Kanye West, and Chris Tucker, all of which he showcased during his stint on Saturday Night Live. He'll perform five times through Sunday at Improv Arlington.

Saturday, August 13

AT&T Performing Arts Center presents How Did This Get Made?

How Did This Get Made? is one of the top downloaded comedy podcasts, hosted by Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas. Have you ever seen a movie so bad, it’s good? Scheer, Mantzoukas, and Raphael are experts in the best of the worst of cinema. Each episode features the deconstruction and mockery of epically bad films. During this live episode at Winspear Opera House, the audience can participate through asking questions to the hosts, creating impromptu songs for segments, and viewing one-of-a-kind clips.

Rick Springfield in concert

Fifty years into his career, Rick Springfield is still pining for "Jessie's Girl," or at least it seems that way as it remains his most popular song. But Springfield has had a second act, releasing 12 albums since 1997, including his latest, a self-titled one with the band The Red Locusts. Fans can enjoy the breadth of Springfield's music at this concert at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, where he'll be joined by Men at Work and John Waite.

Sunday, August 14

The Weeknd in concert

After a two-year wait, fans of The Weeknd will finally get to see him perform live and in person when he comes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington as part of his "After Hours Til Dawn" stadium tour. The COVID delay of his 2020 tour, which had dates scheduled in both Dallas and Fort Worth, led to him rethinking the whole tour, and now he's decided to make it mega-sized. He'll be playing in support of both his 2020 album, After Hours, and his new album, DAWN FM.