Summer of Live
Live Nation drops $30 tickets to dozens of Dallas summer 2026 concerts
Live Nation will once again present the Summer of Live, a celebration of live music that allows fans to access cheaper tickets for over 4,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada, including multiple venues in Dallas, all summer long.
From April 29 through May 5, fans can purchase $30 tickets to see their favorite artists from different genres in venues of all sizes, from clubs and theaters to amphitheaters and arenas.
There are literally dozens of artists featured in the deal, including 5 Seconds of Summer, Empire of the Sun, The Fray, Goo Goo Dolls, James Taylor, Kesha, Kid Cudi, Luke Bryan, mgk. NE-YO & AKON, The Pussycat Dolls, Tim McGraw, and more.
Live Nation All Access members will get early access to the $30 ticket offer from April 23-28. Not yet a member? Good news: Membership is free, and it also unlocks other presale opportunities throughout the year.
Whether they're a member or not, fans can go to LiveNation.com/SummerofLive to see the full list of participating events.
They can also filter their search by participating events, venues, or artists. Fans can also set the location to the closest city, and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.
Once they’ve selected a show, fans should look for the ticket type labeled “Summer of Live Promotion,” add the tickets to their cart, and proceed to checkout.
All Access Early Access is available beginning Thursday, April 23 at 10 am local time and runs through Tuesday, April 28 at 11:59 pm local time.
T-Mobile Early Access will take place on Tuesday, April 28 from 10 am until 11:59 pm. Fans are limited to four tickets per event with this presale.
The general on-sale will begin on Wednesday, April 29 at 10 am through Tuesday, May 5 at 11:59 pm.
Tickets purchased through this offer include all fees upfront in the $30 cost. Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue. Tickets are available for select Live Nation shows, while inventory lasts.