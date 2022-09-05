These are the 17 hottest concerts rocking Dallas-Fort Worth in September

The summer of 2022 was the first time in three years that Dallas-Fort Worth had seen a full slate of big-name concerts, but if you thought there were a lot to choose from then, just wait until you see what's in store for the last four months of the year. There are so many, in fact, that we've had to break the list down into individual months to give each of them their just due.

Below are some of the most-anticipated concerts taking place in September; while by no means a comprehensive list of every concert taking place, it should serve as a guide to the musicians people want to see the most. (For more listings, check our event calendar.)

Jack Harlow (September 8)

Rapper Jack Harlow is one of the youngest entries on this list, but he's made a big impact in his short career. His debut single, "Whats Poppin," went to No. 2 on the Billboard charts, and a collaboration with Lil Nas X led to a No. 1 song, "Industry Baby," and two Grammy nominations. Harlow will play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving in support of his new album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, which has already yielded another No. 1 song, "First Class."

Bad Bunny (September 9)

Only the biggest artists headline at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Puerto Rican rapper/singer Bad Bunny can now be considered in that elite company. One of the rare Latin artists to crossover to the mainstream in the United States, Bad Bunny has been at or near the top of the Billboard 200 charts with each of his albums, including his latest, the No. 1 Un Verano Sin Ti.

The Killers (September 10)

One of the biggest rock bands of the 21st century, The Killers are returning to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the first time in three years. Even though they weren't able to tour the last few years, the band didn't let the pandemic keep them down, releasing two new albums during that time, most recently 2021's Pressure Machine. They'll play at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Panic! At The Disco (September 11)

Las Vegas will take over Fort Worth this particular weekend, as Panic! At the Disco follows The Killers at Dickies Arena. The "band" is now essentially a solo project for lead singer Brandon Urie after three of the original band members gradually left the band since its formation in 2005. The band's only two No. 1 albums came after Urie went solo, and he's aiming for a third with the just-released Viva Las Vengeance.

Twenty One Pilots (September 13)

The rock/hip hop duo Twenty One Pilots had a bit of a slow rise, releasing three albums before hitting it big with 2015's Blurryface and its inescapable hit, "Stressed Out." They've had a number of hits since then, consistently topping the Billboard Alternative charts. They'll play at American Airlines Center in support of their 2021 album, Scaled and Icy.

Alicia Keys (September 14)

Singer Alicia Keys was hoping to reintroduce herself to the world and Dallas-Fort Worth when she announced a new album and her first tour in seven years ... in January 2020. Now, she's finally able to play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, and not only will this be the first time for her to play songs from that 2020 album, Alicia, she released another album, Keys, in 2021.

Michael Bublé (September 16)

When you have a voice like crooner Michael Bublé, you can essentially have a limitless career. Despite specializing in a type of music that's more 1950s than 2020s, Bublé has succeeded thanks to his charm, good looks, and a singing style that few others can imitate. Since signing a record contract in 2003, he hasn't had a single album land outside of the top 10 on the Billboard 200, including the recently-released Higher. He'll perform at American Airlines Center.

Alan Jackson (September 17)

Country singer Alan Jackson is one of the biggest stars of the industry in the past 30 years, hitting the big time with his 1990 sophomore album, Here in the Real World. None of his subsequent 16 albums have landed outside the top 5 on the country charts, with 11 of them going to No. 1. He "only" went to No. 2 with his latest album, 2021's Where Have You Gone, which he'll play in support of at American Airlines Center.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle (September 17)

Super groups are not as much of a thing as they used to be, but Sammy Hagar & The Circle have been trying to change that. Comprised of Hagar, who used to front Van Halen, original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham (son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham), and guitarist Vic Johnson, the band has released three albums, including the new Crazy Times. They'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Red Hot Chili Peppers (September 18)

The extended success of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is, frankly, astonishing. They rose to fame in the early 1990s, but unlike other acts, they haven't stayed tied to that decade. All of their albums have landed in the top 5 on the Billboard 200, with their latest — Unlimited Love, released in April — coming in at No. 1 in multiple countries. And they have another album, Return of the Dream Canteen, due next month. They'll play at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Roxy Music (September 23)

Roxy Music will tour for the first time in more than a decade to mark the 50th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album. Band members Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson will be together on stage for the first time since 2011. Regarded as one of the most influential bands of all time, whose work has inspired generations of musicians, they'll play at American Airlines Center, with support from Dallas singer St. Vincent.

ZZ Top (September 24)

When original bassist/vocalist Dusty Hill died in 2021, it was fair to wonder if that was the end for legendary Texas rock band ZZ Top. But the surviving band members — Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard — have made it clear they have no intention of retiring, continuing to tour, with Elwood Francis, Hill's guitar tech, taking his place. They'll play at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas (September 26)

Even if you're not that big of a rap/hip hop fan, chances are you've heard of Wu-Tang Clan. They've made an impact not just because of their music, but because several of their members — RZA, GZA, Method Man, and Ghostface Killah — have had individual success both in and out of music. They'll be joined at this concert at Dos Equis Pavilion by Nas, who rose to fame at around the same time as Wu-Tang Clan and has arguably had more success. Nas has released three albums since 2020, most recently 2021's Magic.

Florence + the Machine (September 28)

English indie rock band Florence + the Machine is one of those groups whose individual songs don't tell the full story of their career. The song for which the are arguably best known, 2008's "Dog Days Are Over," didn't even crack the top 20, but their albums continually sell well, including the new Dance Fever, which made it to No. 7 on the Billboard 200. They'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

My Chemical Romance (September 28)

In the 2000s, rock band My Chemical Romance was on their way up, scoring with hits like "The Black Parade" and the album of the same name. But then in 2013, they decided to call it quits, with lead singer Gerard Way going solo and other members getting involved in other projects. They reunited in 2019 with plans for a 2020 tour, but the pandemic pushed that back to now. They'll play at American Airlines Center.

Elton John (September 30)

Some of you may be saying, "Wait, hasn't Elton John been here a lot recently?" And you're right: After bringing his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" to Dallas in 2018, he was supposed to have two final dates in 2020. But those two extra dates didn't happen until earlier this year, and in the meantime, he decided to put on one final party in the area, this time at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Weird Al Yankovic (September 30)

Comedy musicians are supposed to be flashes in the pan, giving people a chuckle with their novelty songs and then fading into pop culture history. They are not supposed to have 40-year careers like Weird Al Yankovic, who has been so beloved by fans and artists alike that he scored his first No. 1 album in 2014 with Mandatory Fun. He'll play at Majestic Theatre as part of The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.