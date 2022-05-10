These are the 17 must-see concerts of summer 2022 in Dallas-Fort Worth

For the first time since 2019, Dallas-Fort Worth will get to experience summer concert season again, as the vast majority of artists have deemed it safe enough for them and their fans to celebrate together. That means that concertgoers will get to see a variety of the biggest musical acts, from established veterans to up-and-comers, from those who have been around for decades to those who just got started.

Below are some of the most-anticipated concerts of the summer; while by no means a comprehensive list of every concert taking place, it should serve as a guide to the musicians people want to see the most. (For more listings, check our event calendar.)

Dave Matthews Band (May 14)

Honestly, it's just not summer without a visit from the Dave Matthews Band. The group out of Virginia has — pandemic aside — stopped in Dallas-Fort Worth almost every summer for at least the past decade, usually at what is now known as Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. While their music output has slowed — their last album was 2018's Come Tomorrow — they keep their loyal fans entertained with their great catalog of songs and charismatic stage presence.

Olivia Rodrigo (May 14)

On the opposite end of the spectrum on the same day is Olivia Rodrigo, the former Disney star who made a huge impression with her 2021 debut album, Sour. The confessional, angry, and catchy as hell album has earned her much acclaim, including two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. Rodrigo is already the next big thing, and she looks poised to stay around for a long time, as she'll show at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.

Paul McCartney (May 17)

When you have a former Beatle coming to town, pretty much everything else pales in comparison, especially when it's his first time in Fort Worth in 46 years. Macca will turn 80 (!) a month after this concert, so it's realistic to think that this might be one of the last times he'll go out on tour. If that's the case, fans lucky enough to snag tickets for this concert at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth will have bragging rights for years to come.

Jack White (May 23)

It's been a minute since since Jack White, former lead singer and guitarist of the White Stripes, came to Dallas, and he's coming back with a vengeance. Not only did he release a new album, Fear of the Dawn, at the beginning of April, but he has another hot on its heels, with Entering Heaven Alive set for release in late July. Fans will get a steady dose of both at this concert at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Tears for Fears (May 24)

The last time Tears for Fears was in the area, it was as the opening act for Hall and Oates. But they've regained their headliner status thanks to the release of their first new album in 18 years, The Tipping Point. The English band is still best known for their '80s hits like "Mad World," "Shout," and "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," but their new release has been their highest-charting album in decades, making them well worth seeing again. They'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Kenny Chesney (June 4)

Country superstar Kenny Chesney has made AT&T Stadium in Arlington his home when he comes to Dallas-Fort Worth, as it's been the host of his last three concerts here. It's no surprise why he has why he can consistently fill up the football stadium, as 13 of his past 14 albums, dating back to 2002, have gone to No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts. He'll perform in support of his latest No. 1 album, 2020's Here and Now.

Machine Gun Kelly (June 11)

You can track the rise of rapper/rocker — and Houston native — Machine Gun Kelly by the venues he's played at over the years. In 2014 he was the opening act for Limp Bizkit at South Side Ballroom in Dallas. A few years later he headlined at the same venue. In 2021 he played at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. And now he's reached the pinnacle for most mortals, playing at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Halsey (June 28)

Pop singer-songwriter Halsey is not your typical music star. Despite each of her albums reaching at least No. 2 on the Billboard 200, she's only had a few hits, most notably the No. 1 "Without Me" in 2018. She's changed up her sound with her latest album, 2021's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. She'll show off her distinctive voice and unique style at this concert at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Rod Stewart (July 1)

English singer Rod Stewart released his first album in 1969 at the tender age of 24. Now, over 50 years later, he shows no signs of slowing down, as he released his 32nd album, The Tears of Hercules, in November 2021. While not quite on the same level as McCartney, you can only count on so many more tours from the 77-year-old, so it's best to appreciate this concert at Dickies Arena while we still can.

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family (July 2)

Speaking of legends, Willie Nelson remains a standard bearer for country music a full 60 years after he released his first album. And that's not just because of his work during his prime, although his iconic songs alone are reason enough to venerate him. It's mostly because he puts all other prolific artists to shame, releasing his 72nd album, A Beautiful Time, on his 89th birthday on April 29. He'll lead this festival-style concert at Dos Equis Pavilion, with help from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brothers Osborne, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and Allison Russell.

Garth Brooks (July 30)

Thanks to his output and superstardom in the late '80s and 1990s, Garth Brooks long ago lost any reason to continue giving his all to his fans. And yet he remains the consummate entertainer, embarking on a stadium tour in early 2019 that continues to this day, and releasing his 11th album, Fun, in 2020. This concert at AT&T Stadium will be one of the final ones on the four-year tour, so fans can expect a blowout of epic proportions.

Leon Bridges (August 4)

It's always great to see a local artist make it big, and Leon Bridges has been making us proud for many years now. Breaking out in 2015 thanks to his debut album, Coming Home, and the hit song off that album, "River," Bridges has been making friends all over the music landscape ever since. He's made two EPs with Houston trio Khruangbin, 2020's Texas Sun and 2022's Texas Moon, which sandwiched his third album, 2021's Gold-Diggers Sound. He'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

The Weeknd (August 14)

It's been a long journey for The Weeknd to finally get back in front of his fans in Dallas-Fort Worth. He was supposed to play shows in both Dallas and Fort Worth in 2020 as part of his "After Hours" tour, but the pandemic and then a change in tour plans canceled both of those, replaced by this huge show at AT&T Stadium. He's got plenty of material to work from, as he released After Hours in 2020 and DAWN FM earlier this year.

Lady Gaga (August 23)

With Lady Gaga's movie career going gangbusters in the past few years, you might think her music career would get short shrift. But she's been as busy as ever on that front, releasing both Chromatica, a solo album, in 2020, and Love for Sale, a duets album with Tony Bennett, in 2021. A star of her stature deserves a bigger stage, and she'll get it in this concert at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Duran Duran (August 30)

We've seen a good amount from Duran Duran in recent years, as they played in Dallas in both 2016 and 2017. But this will be their first concert at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, which is reason enough to put them on this list. You may think they're strictly a nostalgia act, playing all their hits from the '80s, but they've released six new albums in the 21st century, including Future Past in 2021.

Imagine Dragons (September 3)

Just eking in before the unofficial end of summer, Labor Day, will be one of the biggest bands of the last 10 years, Imagine Dragons. The band out of Las Vegas will come to Dos Equis Pavilion on the heels of the release of Mercury - Act 2, the sequel album to 2021's Mercury - Act 1. Singles off those albums haven't reached the stratosphere like "Radioactive," "Thunder," and "Believer" did, but when you have songs like those to get fans' hands in the air, you don't need much else.