Dallas is one of only 14 cities on Lady Gaga summer stadium tour

International superstar Lady Gaga is on tour this summer and Dallas (well, Arlington) is on her very limited list.

Called the Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour, it's a special 14-city worldwide limited run of exclusive performances in support of her 2020 album Chromatica. The tour promises to be a full-scale, Lady Gaga pop show featuring fan favorite hits, and the first ever public live performances from the #1 selling, critically-acclaimed, and Grammy-winning album.

Six cities were announced before the pandemic, and now the highly-anticipated tour adds eight new markets to the schedule. That includes one date in Texas:

Lady Gaga's Chromatica Tour will make a stop at Globe Life Field in Arlington on August 23. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 14.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 8 at 10 am until Friday, March 11 at 5 pm through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more. For VIP Package information, visit www.vipnation.com and for all tour and ticket information, visit www.livenation.com.

The stadium tour kicks off July 17 in Dusseldorf, followed by stadium engagements in Stockholm, Paris, Arnhem, London, Toronto, Washington, New York (well, East Rutherford, New Jersey), Chicago, Boston, Dallas (well, Arlington), Atlanta, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

The dates are as follows:

7/17 – Düsseldorf/Merkur Spiel- Arena

7/21 – Stockholm/Friends Arena

7/24 – Paris/Stade de France

7/26 – Arnhem/GelreDome

7/29-7/30 – London/Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8/06 – Toronto/Rogers Centre

8/08 – Washington, DC/Nationals Park

8/11 – East Rutherford, NJ/MetLife Stadium

8/15 – Chicago/Wrigley Field

8/19 – Boston/Fenway Park

8/23 – Dallas/Globe Life Field

8/26 – Atlanta/Truist Park

9/8 – San Francisco/Oracle Park

9/10 – Los Angeles/Dodger Stadium

Tickets for the newly added Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica Ball tour dates go on sale starting Friday, March 11 in Arnhem and London and on Monday, March 14 in all additional markets at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets for shows that were rescheduled in Paris, London, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago, and Boston are on sale now with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid for this summer’s events.

For all shows in the U.S., $1 from each ticket sold shall be donated to Born This Way Foundation.

Gaga released her sixth studio album Chromatica in May 2020, featuring collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John, and Blackpink. Chromatica marked Gaga’s 6thconsecutive #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first female artist to do so over a ten-year period (2011-2020). USA Today called it her best album in a decade, and it earned her a Grammy for Best Pop Duo Group Performance for "Rain On Me" with Ariana Grande.

She released a Chromatica remix album, Dawn of Chromatica, in September 2021, and in October 2021, she and Tony Bennett teamed up again to release their second collaborative jazz album, Love For Sale.

Most recently, she starred in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci and has been nominated for a SAG Award in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, a BAFTA award in the Leading Actress category, a Critics’ Choice award in the Best Actress category, and she has been recognized by the New York Film Critics Circle as their Best Actress this season.