Willie Nelson brings star-filled Outlaw Music Festival back to Dallas

Country music legend Willie Nelson may not be playing indoor venues again in the near future, but Dallas will still get to see him perform soon as he headlines the Outlaw Music Festival, taking place at Dos Equis Pavilion on July 2.

The festival is actually a tour, featuring a variety of bands and musicians at 19 different events over the course of three months, starting with a stop in St. Louis, Missouri on June 24. Each stop will feature a different group of performers, with Willie Nelson & Family leading the way at every concert.

Performing alongside Nelson in Dallas — the only stop in Texas — will be Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brothers Osborne, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and Allison Russell.

This will be the first time the Outlaw Music Festival has come to Dallas since 2019. The tour, which began in 2016, started up again in 2021 after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Austin was its lone Texas stop last year.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date," said Nelson in a statement. "I just can’t wait to get back on the road again.”

Nelson will be 89 by the time the tour starts, but he remains one of the hardest working people in show business, releasing his 98th album, A Beautiful Time, on his birthday, April 29.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, March 25, at 10 am. VIP packages, which include premium seats and exclusive festival merchandise, will be available. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 22, at 10 am until Thursday, March 24, at 10 pm through the Citi Entertainment program.