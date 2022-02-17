Willie Nelson cancels show at indoor venue in North Texas next month

Country music legend Willie Nelson has canceled his March 19 concert at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth as part of a spate of cancellations on his current tour.

According to SavingCountryMusic.com, 88-year-old Nelson announced that he is canceling most concerts at indoor venues for the foreseeable future. Though no specific reason was cited, it likely is due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the publication says.

While several shows have been removed from Nelson's official tour page, some remained as of February 17, including upcoming dates in Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

Billy Bob's Texas spokesperson Terran Fleenor confirmed that Nelson was canceling his Fort Worth date because it was indoors. Fleenor said Billy Bob's will work to bring back Nelson at a future date, but that all tickets for the March concert will be refunded from the point of purchase.

Just a few days before concerts were canceled, Nelson announced the upcoming release of his 72nd (!) solo studio album, A Beautiful Time, which is set to debut on Nelson's 89th birthday on April 29.

In the wake of the indoor concert cancellations, Nelson did announce a few new outdoor shows, although none of them are in Texas.