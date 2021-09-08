Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie sets post-COVID reopening date

After being closed for more than a year, The Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie, formerly known as the Verizon, is reopening on September 10. The venue was closed due to the pandemic, and was originally slated to reopen in June.

The theatre, which was renamed in April, is bouncing back with more than 45 acts lined up through the end of 2021. Concerts from leading artists include H.E.R on October 13; REO Speedwagon on November 8; and Bert Kreischer with a double header on December 4.

There's also an unusual "The Price is Right Live" interactive show on October 12.

Ticketholders will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours, or proof of full vaccination, before entering the theater.

The September lineup includes:

September 10: Groove Fest III starring Keith Sweat and Johnny Gill

September 11: The George Lopez OMB HI Comedy Tour

September 18: Iliza: Back in Action Tour

September 24: The Monkees Farewell Tour

September 28: Dropkick Murphys & Rancid

September 29: Boz Scaggs Out of the Blues Tour

Managed by AEG Presents, the two-level 6,500-capacity entertainment venue was refurbished during the pandemic with new paint, floors, and seats. It still has the state-of-the-art sound, lights, and LED video walls it opened with in 2002, as well as luxury suites with private bars, hospitality rooms, and an 8,000-square-foot lobby, which merits mention because it is so large.

One new thing: the Vought Records shop, an interactive entertainment space designed to playfully showcase a variety of Texas Trust’s financial products. Attendees can sample music from a virtual jukebox playing novelty songs produced for Texas Trust and view record covers and music posters featuring what the release calls "clever" band titles, such as "The Personal Loans" and "Red Hot Loan Rates."

In a statement, Texas Trust Credit Union CEO Jim Minge says "with this partnership with the Theatre, we look forward to our members and the community being able to enjoy the variety of concerts and shows that are going to be offered at a great entertainment venue."

For a full list of shows and to purchase tickets for upcoming events, visit the Texas Trust CU Theatre website.

Arlington-based Texas Trust Credit Union is the title sponsor of the Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie. It was previously called Verizon until 2018, and became the Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie in April 2021.