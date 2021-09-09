Dallas suburb nabs new Ferris wheel that rivals Fair Park's famed Texas Star

The Grandscape in The Colony soon will debut the Grandscape Wheel, a nearly 200-foot-tall Ferris wheel that rivals the Texas Star, a State Fair of Texas mainstay.

Opening on September 10, the Grandscape Wheel was designed by Dutch Wheels, which has created observation wheels around the world. The Grandscape Wheel features 42 climate-controlled gondolas with music for riders to enjoy views of The Colony, nearby Frisco, and the North Texas skyline.

Each gondola seats up to eight people, with a special four-person VIP gondola with a glass floor and leather, Ferrari-style seating also available.

The Grandscape Wheel stands at 180 feet tall, which comes close to the 212-foot-tall Texas Star. Of course, the Texas Star is only available during the State Fair of Texas, while the Grandscape Wheel will be open every Wednesday through Sunday. The ride will last approximately 12-15 minutes, making around three revolutions.

"We are so proud to bring the Grandscape Wheel to The Colony, Texas and be a part of the immersive entertainment lineup at Grandscape along with Nebraska Furniture Mart, Andretti Indoor Karting, and Games and Scheels,” said Jim Riggs, Developer and Managing Partner of SouthWest Wheel Partners in a statement.

The Grandscape Wheel will adhere to various COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing. Families will be allowed board up to eight people per gondola, but anyone not living in the same household will not be seated together. Hand sanitizer will be provided for guest use, and gondolas will be sanitized between guest boarding.

Tickets for the attraction range from $12.01-$15.94 per person, with kids 3 and under riding for free. The VIP gondola costs $49.88 per person, a cost that also includes front-of-the-line access and a souvenir photo.

Grandscape is an outdoor entertainment, dining, and shopping destination in The Colony anchored by Nebraska Furniture Mart and Scheels. It is also currently home to Jurassic World: The Exhibition, located directly next to the Grandscape Wheel through January 2, 2022.