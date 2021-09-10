Friends pop-up experience pivots into Plano for multi-month run

Fans of the TV show Friends will be able to get up close and personal with re-creations of different sets when The Friends Experience comes to The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano starting November 4.

The two-story enhanced experience, created by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television Group, is an interactive space that features 12 nostalgia-packed rooms and activations, including the iconic Friends fountain and Central Perk with the legendary orange couch.

Visitors will have opportunities to explore the show’s history and re-create their favorite moments, like peeking around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relaxing in Chandler and Joey’s recliners, helping with the iconic sofa pivot scene, and more. The experience also includes a Central Perk coffee cart and a retail store featuring exclusive products that will be accessible without a ticket.

“Dallas fans have been asking for us to bring The Friends Experience there and we can’t wait to open doors later this fall,” said Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Superfly X, in a statement. "The Friends Experience will give fans the unique opportunity to step inside the world of Friends and bring their favorite moments from the iconic series to life.”

The experience is part of a mini Friends frenzy in the Dallas area. There has been a small Friends pop-up at AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas off-and-on since late 2019, featuring the purple door, orange couch, and a coffee bar (its current stay will end on October 31). And Friends! The Musical Parody will play at Majestic Theatre for one night only on September 28.

The show remains popular more than 17 years after it went off the air thanks to new generations binging it, first on Netflix and now on HBO Max. The Friends Experience previously had runs in New York, Chicago, and Atlanta.

Tickets for the experience, which will run through January 17, 2022, are now on sale at friendstheexperience.com/dallas. Ticket prices range from $32.50-$39.50, with all tickets being timed entry on a specific day and time. Groups can reserve a time for private access starting at $384.

The Friends Experience will continue with COVID-19 protocols throughout the space, including but not limited to social distancing, a mask requirement, non-invasive temperature checks, and thorough cleaning and sanitization measures.