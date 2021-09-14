Glories of LEGO architecture to go on display at Dallas' Perot Museum

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will reach for the sky with its newest traveling exhibition, "Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks," which will make its Texas debut on Friday, September 24.

"Towers of Tomorrow" features 20 iconic skyscrapers constructed over 2,000 hours with more than half a million LEGO bricks by Ryan McNaught, one of only 21 LEGO-certified professionals in the world.

Among the towers on view will be the Barangaroo Hotel Crown Resort in Sydney; Burj Khalifa in Dubai; Bank of America Plaza in Atlanta; 111 West 57th Street, Central Park Tower Building, Chrysler Building and Empire State Building in New York City; CN Tower in Toronto; Eureka Tower in Melbourne; Infinity Tower in Brisbane; International Commerce Tower in Hong Kong; Marina Bay Sands in Singapore; N Seoul Tower in Seoul, Korea; Petronas Towers in Malaysia; Q1 in Queensland; Shanghai Tower in Shanghai; Taipei 101 in Taiwan; Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo; Willis (Sears) Tower in Chicago; and Wilshire Grand Centre in Los Angeles.

This is the museum's second go-around with a LEGO exhibition, previously hosting "The Art of the Brick" in 2019. While that one used LEGO creations to illuminate famous artworks, this one will pay tribute to various architectural masterpieces from around the world.

“In our commitment to inspire minds through nature and science, the Perot Museum strives to bring in engaging exhibitions that spark those ‘ah-ha’ moments,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum in a statement. “'Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks' is a hands-on experience for all ages and a fun way to cultivate that crucial interest in STEM.”

After interacting with the intricate structures, guests are encouraged to head to the construction areas, which will be equipped with more than 200,000 LEGO bricks, to create their own "tower of tomorrow." They can then channel their inner engineer by adding their creations to a steadily rising futuristic LEGO masterpiece displayed within the exhibition.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 24, 2022 and is free with museum admission. For the safety of guests, all museum visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear a face covering. All interactive exhibits will be disinfected regularly, and hand sanitizer stations are available.