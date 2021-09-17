Elf on the Shelf journeys to Dallas-Fort Worth for fun new 2021 Christmas adventure

Santa's spy arrives early this year for an adventure in Dallas-Fort Worth: The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey will be a walk-through experience created and designed specifically for the concourse at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington (formerly Globe Life Park).

Coming direct from the North Pole (okay, no, Los Angeles), the event will run November 18-January 2, and will be family friendly — friendliest of all for good girls and boys, of course.

Here's how organizers describe what's in store: "Santa’s Christmas Compass has gone haywire, and Scout Elf Tiny Tinkerman and the Scout Elves need human help to get Christmas back on course. Audiences will journey into the concourse at Choctaw Stadium, shrink down to elf size, and explore enchanting, Texas-sized scenery showcasing a company of fifty cheer-building performers."

The multi-sensory scenery and lighting promise to be pretty spectacular with a creative team that includes award-winning creative director and set designer David Korins (of Broadway’s Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and the 2019 Oscars); heavyweight director David Alpert; lighting designer David Weiner; and composer Curtis Moore. They're the theatrical collaborators behind the first Elf on the Shelf experience that debuted in Los Angeles last year and attracted 130,000 visitors.

The event is produced by entertainment companies Lumistella Company and Constellation Immersive. Dallas-Fort Worth is only the second location nationwide for an Elf on the Shelf adventure.

“After the events of the past 18 months, people around the world are eager to connect in meaningful ways and create new memories,” says Thao Nguyen, producer and co-head, Constellation Immersive, in a news release. “The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Journey represents the future of family friendly entertainment experiences, and beautifully embodies the holiday spirit in an intimate and innovative setting.”

Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the event is being held in the open-air stadium and will follow social distancing rules and all current health and safety precautions, organizers say.

Tickets start at $19.95 for children and $24.95 for adults and go on sale to the public at 1 pm on Tuesday, September 21; they're expected to sell out. For tickets, packages, and more information, visit elfontheshelfjourney.com. Follow The Elf on the Shelf Experience on social media at @magicalelfjourney.