The third weekend in October holds a special place in the hearts of art-loving Dallasites: that's when Huffhines Art Trails takes place in Richardson.

One of the best arts and crafts shows in North Texas, the Trails first began in 1976 as a way for local artisans to promote and sell their work.

Today, the two-day festival not only includes a plethora of handmade goodies for sale but also live music, delicious food and drink, gorgeous fall backdrops, and a spooky celebration of our four-legged friends.

The details

Huffhines Art Trails runs October 16-17 at Huffhines Park in Richardson. It's open Saturday from 10 am-6 pm and Sunday from 10 am-5 pm. Admission and parking are both free.

What to expect

Stroll the park's paved trails and discover unique treasures with crafts, clothing, pottery, pre-packaged goodies, produce, jewelry, and so much more in the Marketplace. Get a jump on your holiday shopping — or just treat yourself to something one-of-a-kind.

Pups on parade

Dress your dog in their Halloween finest on October 16 for Pawtoberfest, the "pawty" of the year. Shop from dog-centric vendors, pick up pup-inspired crafts, trot in the pet parade, and lick the competition in the costume contests.

For $15 in advance and $20 at the gate, you can purchase a "pawkage" that includes a 2021 Pawtoberfest bandana, a 20-ounce logo beer mug, voucher for one free beer, tasty treats for your pup, $1 off all beer refills, and an information map.

But that's not all

Live performances from local talent add to the already festive environment (you can see a full schedule here), as well as concessionaires offering your favorite treats. From kettle corn to coffee to corndogs, the list of food and drink vendors is vast — and delicious.

---

For complete festival information, visit www.huffhinesarttrails.com or call 972-744-4580.