New Halloween store in Dallas has costumes and makeup on the cheap

There's a new Halloween pop-up store specializing in costumes, opening at The Shops at Park Lane. Cleverly called The Monster Slash, it's from Authentic Warehouse Sales, a company that's been hosting fashion pop-ups in Dallas and Austin for the past year.

Authentic Warehouse Sales is from a pair of entrepreneurs who describe their company mission as bringing luxury and contemporary brands and products to consumers, working hand in hand with the brand to host events and handle the marketing and logistics.

Their previous pop-ups have focused on high-fashion brand names like designer Paul Smith or lingerie company Wolford, and are what you call "sample sales," which are more common in areas where fashion manufacturing occurs, such as New York and Los Angeles.

But this one's Halloween-themed. A release says The Monster Slash will sell "great branded costumes" at a discount of up to 75 percent, with over 8,000 costumes to choose from.

Given their prior partnerships, there's no reason to question this amazing claim, but is there such a thing as a brand-name costume? Aren't they all kind of cheap throwaway stuff? I guess The Monster Slash will be the place to answer that question.

Its location at the Shops at Park Lane is surely promising. Most Halloween stores are located in vacant buildings at vaguely rundown suburban strip centers, so on location alone, this is a step up.

It's open seven days a week, from 11 am-7 pm Monday-Saturday, and 12-6 pm on Sunday. All Adult costumes are $20 and Kids costumes are $15. There are also accessories starting at $3 and Halloween make-up starting at $1.

They're located at 8188 Park Ln., #156, next to HomeGoods, itself a good home discounts store, so you can kill two discount stores in one trip.