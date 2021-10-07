Red Hot Chili Peppers will tour in 2022 with only one stop in Texas

Bro rock funk band the Red Hot Chili Peppers have launched a 2022 tour, which so far includes exactly one stop in Texas: at Globe Life Field in Arlington, on September 18.
The L.A. band is touring stadiums around the globe with a variety of opening acts that include The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Haim, Dallas native St. Vincent, Thundercat, and King Princess.
The Arlington show has the distinction of being the final stop on the tour. Yay us.
The last time they came through town was in January 2017 at American Airlines Center.
This tour marks the return of beloved guitarist John Frusciante to the group, and is also the band's first ever stadium tour in the U.S. They'll be performing new music from a forthcoming album, as well as old hits. They don't say anything about the album other than the fact that it includes Frusciante's presence.
Tickets go on sale Friday October 15 at 10 am local time at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. All seat levels and price tiers will be available.
There's also a fan presale that begins in the U.S. on Saturday October 9 at 10 am, and on Wednesday October 13 in Europe.
Tour dates are as follows:
- June 4 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla
- June 7 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic
- June 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark
- June 15 – Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium
- June 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)
- June 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford
- June 25 – London, UK – London Stadium
- June 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park
- July 1 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
- July 3 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)
- July 5 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium
- July 8 – Paris, France – Stade de France
- July 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
- July 23 – Denver/ Empower Field at Mile High
- July 27 – San Diego/ Petco Park
- July 29 – Santa Clara, CA/ Levi's Stadium
- July 31 – Los Angeles/ SoFi Stadium
- August 3 – Seattle/ T-Mobile Park
- August 6 – Las Vegas/ Allegiant Stadium
- August 10 – Atlanta/ Truist Park
- August 12 – Nashville/ Nissan Stadium
- August 14 – Detroit/ Comerica Park
- August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ/ Metlife Stadium
- August 19 – Chicago/ Soldier Field
- August 21 – Toronto/ Rogers Centre
- August 30 – Miami/ Hard Rock Stadium
- September 1 – Charlotte, NC/ Bank of America Stadium
- September 3 – Philadelphia/ Citizens Bank Park
- September 8 – Washington, DC/ Nationals Park
- September 10 – Boston/ Fenway Park
- September 15 – Orlando/ Camping World Stadium
- September 18 – Arlington/ Globe Life Field
Opening acts for the Arlington date will be The Strokes and Thundercat.