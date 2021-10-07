Red Hot Chili Peppers will tour in 2022 with only one stop in Texas

Bro rock funk band the Red Hot Chili Peppers have launched a 2022 tour, which so far includes exactly one stop in Texas: at Globe Life Field in Arlington, on September 18.

The L.A. band is touring stadiums around the globe with a variety of opening acts that include The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Haim, Dallas native St. Vincent, Thundercat, and King Princess.

The Arlington show has the distinction of being the final stop on the tour. Yay us.

The last time they came through town was in January 2017 at American Airlines Center.

This tour marks the return of beloved guitarist John Frusciante to the group, and is also the band's first ever stadium tour in the U.S. They'll be performing new music from a forthcoming album, as well as old hits. They don't say anything about the album other than the fact that it includes Frusciante's presence.

Tickets go on sale Friday October 15 at 10 am local time at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. All seat levels and price tiers will be available.

There's also a fan presale that begins in the U.S. on Saturday October 9 at 10 am, and on Wednesday October 13 in Europe.

Tour dates are as follows:

June 4 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla

June 7 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic

June 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark

June 15 – Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium

June 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)

June 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford

June 25 – London, UK – London Stadium

June 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

July 1 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

July 3 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)

July 5 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium

July 8 – Paris, France – Stade de France

July 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

July 23 – Denver/ Empower Field at Mile High

July 27 – San Diego/ Petco Park

July 29 – Santa Clara, CA/ Levi's Stadium

July 31 – Los Angeles/ SoFi Stadium

August 3 – Seattle/ T-Mobile Park

August 6 – Las Vegas/ Allegiant Stadium

August 10 – Atlanta/ Truist Park

August 12 – Nashville/ Nissan Stadium

August 14 – Detroit/ Comerica Park

August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ/ Metlife Stadium

August 19 – Chicago/ Soldier Field

August 21 – Toronto/ Rogers Centre

August 30 – Miami/ Hard Rock Stadium

September 1 – Charlotte, NC/ Bank of America Stadium

September 3 – Philadelphia/ Citizens Bank Park

September 8 – Washington, DC/ Nationals Park

September 10 – Boston/ Fenway Park

September 15 – Orlando/ Camping World Stadium

September 18 – Arlington/ Globe Life Field

Opening acts for the Arlington date will be The Strokes and Thundercat.