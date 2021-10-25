Stay spooky this Halloween season with help from the Omni Dallas Hotel, which is hosting a trio of terrifyingly fun events over Halloween weekend.

Hauntingly fun movies

Gather on the Pegasus Lawn for a family-friendly, spooky good time with a weekend of spirited movies:

Friday, October 29, Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson sisters are awakened from the dead by a teen trying to fit in after his family moves to Salem, Massachusetts.

The Sanderson sisters are awakened from the dead by a teen trying to fit in after his family moves to Salem, Massachusetts. Saturday, October 30, The Nightmare Before Christmas: Jack Skellington is tired of his Halloween habits and tries a new holiday on for size.

Omni Dallas will be serving popcorn and candy. Come early and grab some to-go tacos or burgers from Restaurants on Lamar and have a picnic on the lawn. BOYB (bring your own blanket) or low lawn chairs and enjoy the magic of a monstrously fun movie night.

Go trick-or-treating in downtown

Downtown Dallas Inc. is hosting the 2021 Trick-Or-Treat on Downtown Streets, and Omni Dallas is a stop on the way to filling up your candy bag with tons of treats.

This is a signature Halloween event for downtown merchants and families, and everyone is encouraged to enjoy some goodies. Find adult Halloween-inspired beverages in select Restaurants on Lamar, and have some treats just for the kiddos (and kids at heart).

Sniff out baked goods and candy in the lobby by Pegasus Bar, and pick out a free mini pumpkin to decorate. Both guests and locals are welcome.

The fun takes place October 29 from 4-7 pm, starting at Main Street Garden Park (but you can start at the Omni lobby, too!).

Bites and boo-ze

Order up some creepy cocktails and devilish desserts that are around for Halloween only.

At The Owners Box, enjoy the Blackberry Corpse Reviver (gin, Lillete, Cointreu, blackberry puree, and lemon) for $14.

Cafe Herrera has the Ghoul-Rita (Olmeca Altos Reposado, Midori, Blue Curacao, lime juice) for $15, the Franken-Spritz (Avion, Cointreau Noir, lime juice, Midori, and ginger beer) for $14, and the Pumpkin Churrotini (Rumchata, Kahlua, and pumpkin pie spice syrup, topped with a churro) for $16.

Do the Monster Mash for dessert: black sopapillas with brownie bites, ice cream, and candy, drizzled with strawberry puree.

Settle in

Get cozy with the Definitely Dallas Halloween offer, with rates starting at $209. This include $25 in hotel credit and complimentary self-parking each night. Go ahead and get away — you've earned it.