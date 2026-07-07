Talking Soccer
Landon Donovan and Tim Howard bring live World Cup show to Dallas
The U.S. Men's National Team's 2026 World Cup run has come to an end, but local fans can still get their soccer fix when former stars Landon Donovan and Tim Howard bring a live edition of their video podcast, Unfiltered Soccer, to Dallas.
The event, set for 6:45-10 pm July 13 in downtown Dallas, promises to bring fans “inside the 48” for a front-row seat to the World Cup with the experts. It takes place one day before the semifinal match at Dallas Stadium in Arlington.
Donovan and Howard will break down matchups, share behind-the-scenes perspectives, and welcome special guests, a release says. There will also be meet-and-greets with Donovan and Howard, live music, interactive fan activations, giveaways, and food and beverage offerings.
The event will take place indoors at Krimson Park, an event venue at 208 N Market St. #300, in Historic West End Dallas.
Fans can register to attend at UnfilteredSoccer.com/live. Events are for ages 18+. An RSVP and ticket are required to enter, but a ticket does not guarantee entry, as seating and space are first come, first serve.
Unfiltered Soccer Live is part of AMP Sports’ “Summer of Soccer.”
Donovan and Howard started Unfiltered Soccer in November 2024, releasing weekly episodes in which they talk about the broad world of soccer and occasionally speak to guests from within soccer and without.
Both players have long histories with the U.S. Men's Soccer Team, with each having made well over 100 appearances each, including multiple World Cups.
Donovan is the highest-scoring male American player in World Cup history with five goals, while Howard is renowned for his goal-saving abilities, including a legendary 16-save effort against Belgium in the 2014 World Cup.