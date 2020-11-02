How to watch the first all-virtual Lone Star Film Festival from home

The 14th annual Lone Star Film Festival, like so many other events during the crazy year that is 2020, has gone the all-virtual route. Starting on Wednesday, November 4 and running through Sunday, November 8, the festival based in Fort Worth will feature over 130 narrative features, documentaries, and short films.

The slate contains Fully Realized Humans, the latest film from actor-turned-filmmaker Joshua Leonard; Amaraica, a timely film confronting the child separation policy at the border; and the documentary To Someday Understand, which deals with racism in different walks of life.

Unlike past years when films showed at a certain time on a particular day, all films will be available for viewing at any time throughout the festival's five days. And because all of the films are streaming online, movie lovers can watch their selection on whatever device they'd like, whether it's a TV, computer, or — please, no — their phone.

In addition to the film selections, for the first time ever, the festival is presenting Film Talks online for free. The most notable of these will feature actor Ethan Hawke in conversation with legendary screenwriter and director Paul Schrader, who is the recipient of the 2020 Bill Paxton Achievement in Film Award. Hawke starred in Schrader's 2017 film First Reformed.

Each of the Film Talks will be screened at specific times throughout the festival, with topics ranging from movies showing during the festival, the moviemaking process, film history, and more. Each of the Film Talks, some of which will be live and some pre-recorded, will be available to watch via Facebook or YouTube.

Tickets for individual screenings range from $5-$10, or you can go the all-access route and get a pass for anywhere from $25-$75. All of the movies will only be available online during the run of the festival, so festival-goers are encouraged to make sure they carve out enough time to watch the movies of their choosing.