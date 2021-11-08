44 Veterans Day deals in Dallas-Fort Worth that honor military service members

With Veterans Day coming up Thursday, November 11, we've unearthed some of the best deals around Dallas-Fort Worth to ease the strain on the bank accounts of all military veterans and current service members.
Below are the top 44 deals to check out this week.
- Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s Barbecue: From November 11-December 31, Barbecue At Home is taking 15 percent off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15. Barbecue At Home ships products nationwide.
- Bonefish Grill: The seafood restaurant chain, which has two locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, offers a Heroes Discount that gives 10 percent off for all service members, veterans, and first responders' checks all day, every day with show of valid ID.
- Bowl & Barrel: The bowling alley/restaurant in Dallas is offering a free burger for all veterans with a valid ID on November 11.
- Brakes to Go: The mobile brake repair company is offering veterans or people in active duty 10 percent off their entire brake repair service for the entire month of November with a valid military/veterans ID or VA benefits card.
- Cantina Laredo: Mexican restaurant chain, which has five area locations, is offering veterans and military members a free entrée on November 11, up to a $20 value.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill: The Italian restaurant chain, which has three locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering all service members, veterans, and first responders 10 percent off any visit to their local restaurant on November 11 and year-round with valid ID.
- Cici's Pizza: The pizza chain, which has over 40 locations through Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free adult buffet with a valid military I.D. on November 11. The deal is good for dine-in only. Customers must show this coupon to get the deal.
- Cotton Patch Cafe: The casual dining restaurant, which has 15 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken for all veterans or active military on November 11 with proof of military service. The deal is good for dine-in only.
- Dickey's BBQ: The barbecue chain, which has over 60 locations through Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free Pulled Pork Sandwich to veterans who use the code VETFREE on November 11. Veterans can redeem the offer in-store for carryout and online for pickup all day at their nearest Dickey’s.
- Dunkin': The doughnut chain, which has over 30 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering veterans and active duty military one free doughnut of their choice at participating locations. Check with your local shop before heading out.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: The breakfast/coffee chain, which has over 40 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free hot or iced coffee of any size with purchase when veterans show their ID. The deal is good at all locations except license stores inside colleges, hospitals, airports, and hotels.
- El Chico: Mexican restaurant chain, which has four area locations, is offering veterans and military members a free entrée on November 11, up to $20 in value.
- El Chingon: The Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth offers veterans and active military duty an ongoing 10 percent discount all year long.
- Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark: The indoor waterpark in Grand Prairie is hosting a week-long special in support of those who have served and are currently serving in the U.S. military. From November 8-14, all veterans and active military personnel can enjoy Epic Waters for free when they present their military ID in-park.
- Fish City Grill / Half Shells: The sister restaurants, which have 10 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, are offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free entrée (up to $20.99) with valid ID. This special offer is available with dine-in and to-go orders.
- Freebirds World Burrito: The burrito chain, which has 16 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering free chips and dip (salsa, guacamole, or Queso Blanco) for all active military and veterans on November 11.
- Golden Corral: The casual restaurant chain which has seven locations throughout Dallas Fort Worth that are currently open, has put on a Military Appreciation Night for over 20 years. They offer a free meal to any person who has served in the U.S. military on November 11 from 5 pm – close. The deal is only good for the military member, not guests.
- Kolache Factory: The pastry chain, which has four locations in Collin County, is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active duty military on November 11. Those with valid ID will receive a free kolache and a cup of coffee.
- Logan's Roadhouse: The casual restaurant chain, which has five locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu between 3-6 pm on November 11 to all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel.
- Lucky's: Home-cooking diner on Oak Lawn Avenue is offering veterans and military members a free entrée on November 11, up to $20 in value.
- Luna Grill: The Mediterranean fast casual restaurant, which has eight Dallas-Fort Worth locations, offers veterans and active military 10 percent off their bill all year long.
- McDonald's: The fast food chain, which is everywhere, is offering veterans and active duty military with a valid ID a free combo meal that can be redeemed during breakfast, lunch, or dinner on November 11.
- Mimi's Pizzeria: Pizza restaurant off Northwest Highway is letting all active service members and vets with a military ID or other proof of service eat for free on Veterans Day. In addition to the special promotion, they will also be donating 30 percent of the proceeds from Veterans Day to Folds of Honor North Texas.
- Mutts Canine Cantina: The Fort Worth location of the dog park/bar/restaurant is offering a free Day Pass to all veterans and active-duty military to the members-only dog park for their Veterans Day celebration on November 13. Those guests can also enjoy a complimentary signature MUTTS Burger at the restaurant.
- Outback Steakhouse: Restaurant chain, which has 13 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product to all active & retired military on November 11. That's in addition to their normal heroes discount, which gives all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, and first responders 10 percent off their entire check with a valid state or federal service ID.
- Perry's Steakhouse & Grille: The steakhouse chain, which has three locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is offering one complimentary dinner pork chop on November 11 to active or former military members when they’re accompanied by a guest that purchases a dinner entrée while dining in. Reservations and proof of valid ID are required.
- Punch Bowl Social: The "foodertainment" venue in Deep Ellum is offering one hour of free activities to active duty military members and veterans with the presentation of a military ID or proof of service on November 11. Activities include bowling, ping pong, darts, and arcade games.
- Red Lobster: The seafood restaurant chain, which has 12 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military, and reservists with a valid military ID on November 11. Not all appetizers or desserts are available; guests may choose an option from a special menu. The deal is available for dine-in only.
- The Rustic: The bar/restaurant in Uptown Dallasis giving away a free Hot Chicken & Cheese to all retired and active military personnel with valid ID on November 11.
- Silver Fox: The steakhouse chain with two area locations is offering veterans and military members a free entrée on November 11, up to a $45 value.
- Simply Fondue: The fondue restaurant in downtown Fort Worth is offering veterans and military members 25 percent off their meal on both November 10 and 11. Guests must ask for the deal, which is good for the full four-course dinner only, when ordering. The deal is only good for guests with valid military ID.
- Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza: The JFK assassination museum will offer $11 admission (normally $16-$18) for all veterans and active duty military personnel on November 11.
- Snuffer's: The burger restaurant, which has nine locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering veterans and military members with valid ID a free Snuffer’s burger or sandwich on November 11.
- Starbucks: The coffee chain, which is everywhere, is offering a free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members, and military spouses at participating locations on November 11.
- Terry Black’s Barbecue: The barbecue restaurant in Deep Ellum is offering veterans 30 percent off their entire order on November 11.
- Texas State Parks: In honor of both active and retired military, daily entrance fees at Texas State Parks will be waived for all day-use visitors on Sunday, November 14. Visitors are encouraged to reserve their day passes in advance since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit. Day passes can be reserved online though the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or over the phone by calling 512-389-8900.
- Thirsty Lion Gastropub: The gastropub chain, which has locations in Irving and Euless, is offering all active and retired military members with a valid ID a free entrée and a nonalcoholic beverage on November 11.
- III Forks: Frisco steakhouse is offering veterans and military members a free entrée on November 11, up to $50 in value.
- Topgolf: The golf driving range game chain, which has four locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, has an ongoing Heroes Program in which military (active duty and veterans) personnel receive 10 percent off Topgolf game play, a 20 percent discount on select monthly memberships, and a 10 percent discount on events.
- Torchy's Tacos: The casual taco restaurant chain, which has 18 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a complimentary taco from Torchy’s special Veterans Day Menu and a non-alcoholic beverage to veterans and active U.S. military members on November 11. The deal is good only for dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in-person. Guests must show proper ID.
- Twisted Root Burger Co.: The burger chain, which has nine locations through Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering veterans and military members with valid ID a buy one, get one free deal for burgers or sandwiches on November 11.
- Walk-On’s: The sports-themed restaurant chain, which has two locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering all active and retired service members a complimentary Scholarship Burger & side of fries on November 11.
- World of Beer Bar & Kitchen: The beer-focused restaurant chain, which has one location in Fort Worth, is offering all veterans and current service members $5 off their bill on November 11 by presenting a military ID, VA card, or proof of service.