36 Veterans Day deals in Dallas-Fort Worth that honor service members

With Veterans Day coming up Wednesday, November 11, we've unearthed some of the best deals around Dallas-Fort Worth to ease the strain on the bank accounts of all military veterans and current service members. Below are the top 36 (!) deals to check out this week.
- The Boardwalk at Granite Park: Several restaurants at the Plano restaurant park are offering deals for veterans and active duty military on November 11, including Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers (20 percent off meal — valid for the whole family), Fork and Fire (15 percent off meal), and The Biscuit Bar (10 percent off meal). Deals are good with valid ID.
- Beck's Prime: The burger/steak restaurant chain, which has one location in Dallas, is offering a free burger to all veterans and active duty service members with a valid ID on November 11. The offer is good for dine-in only.
- Bonefish Grill: The seafood restaurant chain, which has two locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a Heroes Discount that gives 10 percent off for all service members, veterans, and first responders’ checks all day, every day with show of valid ID.
- Bowl & Barrel: The bowling alley/restaurant in Dallas is offering a free burger for all veterans with a valid ID on November 11.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: The Italian restaurant chain, which has three locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering all service members, veterans, and first responders 10 percent off any visit to their local restaurant on November 11 and year-round with valid ID.
- Cici's Pizza: The pizza chain, which has over 40 locations through Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free adult buffet with a valid military I.D. on November 11. The deal is good for dine-in only. Customers must show this coupon to get the deal.
- Coolgreens: The healthy fast casual restaurant chain, which has three locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free entrée to military service members with valid ID on November 11. The offer is valid in-store only.
- Consolidated Restaurant Operations, Inc.: Each chain in the restaurant group is offering veterans and military members a free meal on November 11. Cantina Laredo (three area locations), El Chico (three area locations), and Luckys (one location in Dallas) are offering a free entrée up to a $20 value. Silver Fox (two area locations) is offering a free entrée up to a $45 value, and III Forks (one location in Frisco) is offering a free entrée up to a $50 value.
- Cotton Patch Cafe: The casual dining restaurant, which has 15 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken for all veterans or active military on November 11 with proof of military service. The deal is good for dine-in only. The restaurant will also gift all veterans and active military with a commemorative American flag pin.
- Dairy Queen: The fast food chain, which has more than 30 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free medium Blizzard® Treat to all veterans who are in uniform or show valid proof of service on November 11.
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: The barbecue restaurant chain, which has over 50 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering veterans a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich on November 11. To redeem, guests must present a military ID or valid proof of service. The deal is good at participating locations; check with your local restaurant before heading out. In addition, other guests who make a purchase through dickeys.com or the Dickey’s app anytime through November 15 will have the option to add one, five, or 10 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches to be delivered to local veteran organizations.
- Dunkin': The doughnut chain, which has over 30 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering veterans and active duty military one free doughnut of their choice at participating locations. Check with your local shop before heading out.
- Golden Corral: The casual restaurant chain, which has nine locations throughout Dallas Fort Worth that are currently open, has offered the military a free meal and beverage for the past 20 years. This year, they will hand out free meal and beverage cards to all active duty and veterans through November 30. The card is valid for use once through May 31 for lunch or dinner, Monday through Thursday.
- Grimaldi's: The pizza restaurant chain, which has seven locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering 25 percent off an entire purchase for U.S. military veterans and active duty members on November 11. Guests must show a valid military ID to redeem.
- Houlihan's: The restaurant and bar in Garland is offering veterans, active-duty military, and military families $10 off a $30 food purchase on November 11. The deal is valid for in-restaurant dining or for carryout. In addition, Houlihan’s offers 15 percent off food purchases every day to all veterans and active-duty military. The deal is not good at the Denton location.
- Kolache Factory: The pastry chain, which has four locations in Collin County, is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active duty military on November 11. Those with valid ID will receive a free kolache and a cup of coffee.
- Landry's Inc.: The restaurant group, which operates concepts like Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouses (three area locations), Del Frisco’s Grille (three area locations), Morton's The Steakhouse (Dallas), Rainforest Cafe (Grapevine), and Saltgrass Steak House (18 area locations), is offering U.S. military veterans and active members 20 percent off their entire meal when dining inside their restaurants on November 11. A verification of ID is required. The deal is valid for parties up to four people and does not include alcoholic beverages or retail purchases.
- Logan's Roadhouse: The casual restaurant chain, which has five locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu between 3-6 pm on November 11 to all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel.
- Luna Grill: The Mediterranean fast casual restaurant, which has eight Dallas-Fort Worth locations, is offering veteran and active duty service members a special Buy One, Get One Free deal, November 11 -13. Service members simply show a valid military ID to receive a free Signature Plate, Bowl, Wrap or Salad with similar purchase. The second item must be equal or lesser value; the deal is valid for dine-in or to-go orders only, not for online or delivery.
- Maple Leaf Diner: The Canadian-themed diner in Dallas is offering veterans and active duty military a free slice of pie with the purchase of meal on November 11.
- McDonald's: The fast food chain, which is everywhere, is offering veterans and active duty military with a valid ID a free combo meal that can be redeemed during breakfast, lunch, or dinner on November 11.
- Norma's Cafe: The casual restaurant chain, which has five locations in the Dallas area, will continue their tradition of providing a free breakfast for all veterans and active military members from 8-11am on November 11. A special menu will be available to choose the free breakfast during the morning timeframe.
- Old Chicago: The Chicago-style pizza restaurant in Fort Worth is offering a free individual pizza to military service members November 11 when they show their U.S. Military ID. The free pizza can be any specialty or 3-top craft your own. The offer is valid in-store only.
- Outback Steakhouse: The restaurant chain, which has 10 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product to all active & retired military on November 11. That's in addition to their normal heroes discount, which gives all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, and first responders 10 percent off their entire check with a valid state or federal service ID.
- Perry's Steakhouse & Grille: The steak restaurant chain, which has three locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a complimentary Perry’s Famous Pork Chop to military service members who dine in at the restaurant on November 11. Reservations are required for dine-in service. Each U.S. active or retired military veteran must show valid ID and be accompanied by a paying guest who orders a dinner entrée.
- Pie Five Pizza: The pizza restaurant chain, which has nine locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free personal pizza on November 11 to all active or retired members of the military, and current or past members of the Armed Forces or Department of Defense with proof of ID. The deal is good in-store only at participating locations; check with your local restaurant before heading out.
- Punch Bowl Social: The "foodertainment" venue in Deep Ellum is offering one hour of free activities to active duty military members and veterans with the presentation of a military ID or proof of service on November 11. Activities include bowling, ping pong, darts, and arcade games.
- Red Lobster: The seafood restaurant chain, which has 12 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military, and reservists with a valid military ID on November 11. Not all appetizers or desserts are available; guests may choose an option from a special menu. The deal is available for dine-in only.
- Starbucks: The coffee chain, which is everywhere, is offering a free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members, and military spouses at participating locations on November 11.
- The Rustic: The bar/restaurant in Uptown Dallas is offering free Rustic Burgers for all veterans and active military with a valid ID on November 11.
- Taco Cabana: The fast food Mexican chain, which has over 30 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering veterans and active military members a two-enchilada or three-enchilada plate for 50 percent off the regular price on November 11. The deal is valid when ordered at in-restaurant or via drive-thru orders; it is not available through online ordering or the MYTC! App.
- Topgolf: The golf driving range game chain, which has four locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, has an ongoing Heroes Program in which military (active duty and veterans) personnel receive 10 percent off Topgolf game play, a 20 percent discount on select monthly memberships, and a 10 percent discount on events.
- Torchy's Tacos: The casual taco restaurant chain, which has 16 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a complimentary taco from Torchy’s special Veterans Day Menu and a non-alcoholic beverage to veterans and active U.S. military members on November 11. The deal is good only for dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in-person. Guests must show proper ID.
- Twin Peaks: The chain, which has eight locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free meal on November 11 to all veterans and active duty service members. Guests can choose from meal options like chicken tenders, Carolina pulled pork sandwich, cheeseburger, and The Wedge.
- Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar: The mini restaurant chain, which has two locations in the Dallas area, is offering a free Whiskey Cake to military service members on November 11 with a valid Military ID. This offer is valid in-store only.
- World of Beer: The beer-focused restaurant chain, which has one location in Fort Worth, is offering all veterans and current service members $5 off their bill on November 11 by presenting a military ID, VA card, or proof of service.