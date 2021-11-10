Planning an event of any size — from a small-scale wedding to a massive corporate party — can be incredibly overwhelming. And executing a great event is all about logistics, organization, taste, and style.

Which is where a professional comes in. A pro event planner can take on all those pesky details and help you execute the best, most memorable event possible from start to finish, so you can enjoy it instead of worrying.

Total Events DFW has everything you need for a successful event. Their services include live entertainment, event planning and coordination, venue scouting, and even decor and lighting. Instead of wasting time frantically calling dozens of people to locate vendors for your next party, you can get everything from a single, reputable source.

The dream team

Before founding Total Events DFW, Renee Hart spent more than 20 years in the Dallas-Fort Worth events industry — she’s seen and done it all.

Hart has formed strong vendor relationships through her years of curating corporate events, weddings, festivals, and private events for anywhere between 10 and 10,000 guests.

She’s a pro at sourcing the best vendors and ensuring that each element comes together beautifully and seamlessly. Her assistants — many of whom have been with her from the start — are also a key element in making it all come together.

Celebrations always reflect her clients and exceed expectations, thanks to Hart's keen attention to detail and ability to understand her clients’ visions.

What they offer

Total Events DFW specializes in corporate events, weddings, and social engagements like birthday gatherings and bar/bat mitzvahs. No matter how big or small the event, Hart takes care of everything, using her insider knowledge to curate the best details, design, styling, and, crucially, inviting her clients to be part of the planning process along the way.

Anything is possible

Unique, dynamic entertainment vendors range from fire performers and jugglers to live bands and musicians and more. Accessory options and services include face painters, a green screen, marquee lights, photo booths, and corporate team-building activities, among many other unique offerings.

To create an experience that no one will forget and incorporate those special touches that will have your guests raving, it’s time to let the pros take over.

To learn more about Total Events DFW and to book your next event or party, visit here.