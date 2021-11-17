Dazzling new drone light show will help ring in 2022 over Reunion Tower on New Year's Eve

Reunion Tower will add a drone light show to its annual Over The Top NYE event this year, making for even brighter start to 2022.

Taking place on — duh — December 31, the sixth annual event will feature the usual light show on the tower itself and fireworks, but they will be joined by a 225-drone light show engineered and flown by Dallas-Fort Worth-based Sky Elements.

The drones will fly at heights of up to 400 feet and create an array of visual elements to bolster the already memorable show.

Organizers are hopeful that the addition of the drones will make this year's show the most memorable one since it started in 2016.

"We are thrilled to add Sky Elements to the Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE 2021 production," said Dusti Groskreutz, President of Reunion Tower, in a statement. "Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE is a one-of-a-kind show, not only in the Central Time Zone but across the country. The addition of this drone show will continue to make this spectacular an evening to remember for our viewers as we usher in 2022."

Anyone interested in watching the show has multiple options, although none from directly below the tower, as that area will be closed to the public. Spectators are encouraged to watch the show from various vantage points around the city. The show will also be broadcast on TV by The Nexstar Media Group (NBC 5 in DFW), and KLUV (98.7 FM) will simulcast the celebration.