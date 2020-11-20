2 Dallas-area waterparks let you rent them all to yourself during holidays

If you've been craving a winter waterpark experience but don't want to catch any COVID-19 cooties, two facilities in Dallas-Fort Worth are offering the option of renting out the entire park.

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie

The largest waterpark in North Texas is offering a package called "My Park, My Waves," for those seeking an exclusive experience for family get-togethers and parties.

Groups of up to 100 can rent multiple private package options starting at $1,900 for a two-hour park rental.

Epic, which is the largest indoor waterpark under a single retractable roof in the U.S., is open on weekends throughout the fall and winter. The rental package is available outside of their normal operating hours, and provides a private waterpark experience at an affordable price.

Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine

This Grapevine resort is now making its indoor water park available for exclusive access after regular operating hours. Called "Own the Park," it represents the first time they've offered exclusive use of their indoor water park.

The package starts at $10,000 and includes the following:

Water park access for 2.5 hours in the evening, after the park closes to the public – slides, pools, rivers, water play features (just those included on the package) with lifeguards.

Complimentary soft drinks, water, iced tea and snacks

Overnight accommodations in up to 10 family suites. (Each suite sleeps up to five with two double beds and a pullout couch.)

In-suite fridge stocked with snacks, bottled water and non-alcoholic beverages.

Breakfast the morning after.

Great Wolf Lodge's annual Snowland celebration, which runs from November 27 to January 3, 2021, features a serious decor makeover with oversized snowflakes, twinkling garland, and decorative shimmering trees. Throughout the day guests are treated to frequent snowfalls in the Grand Lobby.