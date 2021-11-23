High-flying circus makes its North Texas debut with holiday stop in Grand Prairie

A special holiday edition of the Super American Circus, which promises a variety of high-flying fun, will make its Dallas-Fort Worth debut at Traders Village in Grand Prairie, December 2-January 2.

The circus, presented by Showmakers, Inc., is a two-hour show featuring performers from around the world — but no animals. With a superhero theme, it showcases daredevil and aerialist acts, including The All American Motorcycle thrill team in the "Globe of Death," The Amazing Mario Espana on the "Wheel of Danger," other circus performers who have appeared on America's Got Talent, and more.

According to a release, the holiday-season circus also will feature comedy routines, an appearance by Santa Claus, and pre-show and intermission activities like face painting and photos with superhero characters.

A concession stand will sell traditional treats such as snow cones, cotton candy, and popcorn, as well as circus merchandise.

It's the first-ever holiday edition of the Super American Circus, says producer Cornell “Tuffy” Nicholas, a veteran circus performer and the son of a legendary Ringling Brothers ringmaster.

“Our first-ever Christmas show, which is also our first-ever show in Texas, will be a glittering spectacle packed with plenty of festive excitement, including holiday costumes and music and an appearance by Santa himself,” Nicholas says in the release. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the joy of the season with families in North Texas.”

Shows will take place twice daily every Thursday-Sunday through December 19. The schedule during the weeks of Christmas and New Year's will be altered; check the official site for full show details.

General admission tickets start at $15 per person; kids 2 and under are free. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of time; there they can download a free kid's ticket for every adult ticket purchased.