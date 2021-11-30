Mark Cuban's new Dallas concert venue sets new opening date with Sting

The new concert venue from Mark Cuban has a new opening date and it's booked a big-name act: Sting.

According to a release from Live Nation, the 17-time Grammy award winner will open The Echo Lounge & Music Hall on Tuesday, December 14. Tickets go on sale December 3 at 10 am on livenation.com.

The performance will feature Sting in a uniquely intimate setting, although with a band and it will be electric, not acoustic. Not THAT intimate, OK.

The event will also feature special guest Joe Sumner, a songwriter and musician who is also Sting's son, so sweet.

The last time Sting performed in Dallas was in 2017, at Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie on a tour supporting his then-released album, 57th & 9th.

The date at The Echo Lounge seems to be a one-off, as Sting has no other dates scheduled until March, when he resumes a world tour that began in 2019; he starts in Europe, then comes to the U.S. in summer 2022.

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall has had some fits and starts in its journey towards opening.

The venue was first announced in January 2020 under the name HiFi Dallas. COVID-19 pushed that back until October 2021, when it was rebirthed as Echo Lounge, with a lineup of shows and a hoped-for debut in November.

Located at 1323 N. Stemmons Fwy., it was developed in partnership with Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks, and is next-door to the Mavericks' training facility. When it does open, the 1,000-capacity club is designed to bring concerts from touring artists as well as local acts into the heart of the city.

It features a main music hall, lounge, and outdoor patio, and will serve food, premium cocktails, and craft beer.

Here's a nice summary of Sting's career:

Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist Sting was born in Newcastle, England before moving to London in 1977 to form The Police with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums, earned six GRAMMY Awards® and two Brits, and was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. As one of the world’s most distinctive solo artists, Sting has received an additional 11 GRAMMY Awards®, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a TONY nomination, Billboard Magazine’s Century Award, and MusiCares 2004 Person of the Year. In 2003, he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for his myriad of contributions to music. Also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he has received the Kennedy Center Honors, The American Music Award of Merit and The Polar Music Prize. Sting has been awarded Honorary Doctorates of Music by the University of Northumbria (1992), Berklee College of Music (1994), University of Newcastle upon Tyne (2006) and Brown University at its 250th Commencement ceremony (2018). Following his critically acclaimed album, 57th & 9th, his first rock/pop collection in over a decade, Sting and reggae icon, Shaggy, both managed by the Cherrytree Music Company, released a collaborative, island-influenced album, entitled 44/876, drawing from the many surprising connections at the heart of their music. With its title referencing their home country codes, 44/876 first and foremost honors the duo’s mutual love for Jamaica: Shaggy’s homeland, and the place where Sting penned such classics as The Police’s “Every Breath You Take.” Their chart-topping release debuted at #1 in Germany and Top 10 in the UK. It spent over 20 weeks atop Billboard’s Reggae Album chart in the US, earned Gold certifications in Poland and France and received the GRAMMY Award® for Best Reggae Album. In 2019, Sting was honored at the BMI Pop Awards for his enduring hit single “Every Breath You Take,” which has become the Most Performed Song, with 15 million radio plays, from BMI’s catalogue of over 14 million musical works. Most recently, the song was added to Spotify’s ‘Billions Club,’ having amassed over 1 billion streams on the platform. Also in 2019, an album entitled My Songs, featuring contemporary interpretations of his most celebrated hits, was released and followed by a world tour of the same name, which will resume later this year and extend through 2022. Sting’s ‘My Songs’ World Tour is a dynamic and exuberant show featuring his most beloved songs spanning the 17-time GRAMMY Award® winner’s prolific career with The Police and as a solo artist. Sting’s latest album, The Bridge, showcases his prolific and diverse songwriting prowess. Representing various stages and styles from throughout his unrivaled career and drawing inspiration from genres including rock n’ roll, jazz, classical music and folk, the eclectic album features Sting’s quintessential sound on pop-rock tracks such as the album’s opening rock salvo “Rushing Water” and new indie-pop sounding “If It’s Love.”

Sting also recently kicked off his Las Vegas residency, “My Songs,” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, presenting a compendium of his most beloved songs; the residency will resume in June 2022.