Mark Cuban venue in Dallas' Design District gears up for opening at last

A Dallas performance venue is at last nearing its debut: Called The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, it's the Design District venue from Mark Cuban, located at 1323 N. Stemmons Fwy., and has an opening date and lineup of shows.

The venue was developed in partnership with Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks and is described as a 1,000-capacity club that will feature touring artists and local acts.

"The Echo Lounge & Music Hall is going to be a great new venue for artists to play in Dallas," says Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino in a statement. "There's lots of opportunity to bring more concerts to the city, and we really value having the hometown partnership with Mark Cuban and the Mavericks in creating this space."

"I'm super excited for the opening of the Echo Lounge & Music Hall," Cuban says. "This takes the Design District to the next level in its move towards being an entertainment destination. And, with the tunnel between the American Airlines Center side and Design District side of the highway being finished, it will be an exciting post game place to have fun and see live shows!"

Echo Lounge seems to be a new identity for what was originally to be called HiFi Dallas, which was first announced in January 2020. At that time, HiFi Dallas was a "small- to mid-sized venue with a capacity of 1,000" which is exactly how they are now describing Echo Lounge. Originally, Echo Lounge was going to be the name for a space on the second floor dedicated to VIPs, artist showcases, and DJs — a space that still seems to be in the works, but not with a separate name.

The name change seems to be fairly new. As recently as July 2021, it was still being called HiFi and was anticipated to open on August 29. On August 25, that date got pushed back "due to construction delays," and scheduled shows were moved to other venues such as the Southside Ballroom. The HiFi Dallas website and Facebook page are both gone. There's still a HiFi Twitter, but it links to a Live Nation page for the Echo Lounge. The plot thickens. Well, actually no, the plot thins out.

Live Nation did not respond to repeated inquiries regarding the name change. UPDATE 10-21-2021: A spokesperson confirmed that "the concept is now The Echo Lounge & Music Hall."

Acts slated to perform at Echo Lounge include:

11/1/2021 - KXT 91.7 Presents Mayer Hawthorne with India Shawn

11/3/2021 - Jeremy Zucker with Del Water Gap

11/6/2021 - Madison Beer with Maggie Lindemann and Audriix

11/10/2021 - Sleepy Hallow with Eli Fross

11/12/2021 - 100 gecs with Underscores (SOLD OUT)

11/13/2021 - An Evening With Goose (SOLD OUT)

11/19/2021 - Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwaun Stanley

11/28/2021 - CloZee with Of The Trees and Tripp St. (18+)

12/3/2021 - Boombox Cartel with Great Dane, Rossy and Suahn (18+)

12/16/2021 - Pink Sweat$ with Kirby and Bren Joy

12/17/2021 - The Glitch Mob + edIT

12/18/2021 - The Aces with The Beaches and Sawyer

1/9/2022 - Mother Mother (SOLD OUT)

2/18/2022 - Cheat Codes with Party Pupils and Zack Martino (18+)

3/9/2022 – Fletcher

3/11/2022 - Eric Nam

3/23/2022 - Tate McRae (SOLD OUT)

3/25/2022 - Enter Shikari with Wargasm

4/18/2022 - Ashe (SOLD OUT)

.