New tour from Saturday Night Live standup John Mulaney hits Dallas

Standup comedian John Mulaney is going on tour in 2022, and that tour includes Texas. The former writer for Saturday Night Live is launching his "From Scratch Tour" in March with stops at 33 cities across the U.S. including three dates in Texas:

H-E-B Center in Austin on Thursday, March 24

American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday, March 25

Toyota Center in Houston, on Saturday, March 26

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will begin March 11 in Pennsylvania, and will hit the Midwest, California, and the South before wrapping up in Chicago on July 14.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am Friday, December 10 on Ticketmaster.com.

Mulaney's last tour was his "Kid Gorgeous" tour in 2018, later released as a Netflix special which won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.

He's earned lots of acclaim but has made headlines lately due to his personal life, including a stint in rehab, a sudden divorce from longtime wife Anna Marie Tendler, and a quick relationship with Olivia Munn, who is now pregnant.

AV Club notes that his first post-rehab shows delved into his substance abuse, a departure from his previous wholesome persona.

In December 2019, his musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix. Previous specials include The Comeback Kid on Netflix in 2015, and a Comedy Central special New In Town in 2012.

He began writing for Saturday Night Live in 2008 and has served as guest host four times.

He’s also starred on Broadway in Oh, Hello On Broadway with Nick Kroll; the duo have since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as a podcast.

