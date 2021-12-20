Dallas-Fort Worth film critics name The Power of the Dog best movie of 2021

Home » Entertainment
The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association (of which our own Alex Bentley is a member) has voted the Western drama The Power of Dog as the best film of 2021, according to the results of its 28th annual critics’ poll released on December 20.

Other films on the DFWFCA's top 10 list include, in order, Belfast, King RichardWest Side StoryLicorice PizzaDuneNightmare AlleyThe French DispatchThe Lost Daughter, and CODA.

The Power of the Dog dominated the other awards as well, with Benedict Cumberbatch winning Best Actor, Kodi Smit-McPhee winning Best Supporting Actor, and Jane Campion winning for both Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Best Actress went to Kristen Stewart for her performance as Princess Diana in the polarizing film, Spencer. Best Supporting Actress was given to Ariana DeBose for her compelling performance as Anita in the updated West Side Story.

Other awards went to the Japanese film Drive My Car for Best Foreign Language Film, the Questlove-directed Summer of Soul for Best Documentary, the Disney musical Encanto for Best Animated Film, and the sweeping Dune for Best Cinematography and Best Musical Score.

The Russell Smith Award, which is annually give to the best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film, was given to Flee, a Danish animated documentary.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association consists of 33 broadcast, print, and online journalists from throughout North Texas.

