The Star in Frisco scores low key dueling piano bar from Arizona

There's a new dueling piano concept coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: Called Low Key Piano Bar, it's a venue featuring dueling piano players playing familiar tunes in a convivial atmosphere, and it's opening at The Star in Frisco in spring 2022.

Low Key was launched in Tempe in 2015 by Austin Walter and his father Kenny Walter, who recognized a growing demand for piano bars and created their own. They kept some traditional concepts but with a modern twist. That included baby grand pianos, more screens, an upscale atmosphere, and a superior sound system.

This will be the concept's second location.

Low Key embraces a laid-back vibe, with lively performance by local artists, food & drink, and a standing invitation to audience members to join in on the show.

The bar menu features 40-ounce large-format "fishbowl" drinks, which have become increasingly popular, and fun offerings such as Jell-O "syringes." Most drinks are $9.

The food includes bar food staples such as wins, potato skins, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, cheesy garlic bread, pizza, and a big menu of grinder sandwiches including Philly cheesesteak, turkey, and ham & cheese. Amusingly, some boast song titles or references such as the sandwich with bacon, ham, and salami that's called "Bohemian Rhapsody" and the meatball sub called "On Top of Spaghetti."

They did have a second location in Glendale, Arizona, but it closed in 2020 during the pandemic.

Founder Austin Walter has partnered with two successful operators in Dallas-Fort Worth to bring it to town: David Lam Nguyen, whose portfolio includes The Tipsy Alchemist, Barcadia, and Sidebar; and James Hoffman, who owns Varsity Tavern in Fort Worth.

It'll be located at 6765 Winning Dr., #810, in a space once occupied by Jihwaja Korean BBQ, which closed in 2019.

Nguyen is bullish on The Star; he's the brains behind Snow Bird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen, an upscale Art Deco-inspired lounge with cocktails, small bites, and music, which he's opening at The Star with partner Sobe Ahmed.

DFW is not without dueling piano bars: There's Louie Louie's in Deep Ellum, and Pete's, the Austin-based chain which has locations in Addison and Fort Worth. It seems like we like dueling piano bars around here. It seems like we're fun.

The Star is currently in the midst of a revival of sorts, with five new concepts on the books, including Lombardi Cucina Italiana, The Glen & Monarch Stag, Sidecar Social, and a new location of Roti Grill.

And now Low Key Piano Bar makes it six.