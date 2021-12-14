The Star in Frisco reboots with 5 new restaurants and bars

The Star District — the entertainment district at the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility at The Star in Frisco — is debuting five new restaurants and bars that include Italian, seafood, Indian, and cocktails, opening in 2022.

The complex has not had an easy time since it unveiled its first dozen restaurants in 2016, and the pandemic has not helped.

This newest batch includes an Italian restaurant from the Lombardi family and an outdoor venue, plus new concepts and cocktail lounges from local restaurateurs.

Lombardi Cucina Italiana - 6655 Winning Drive #605

Well here's some florid press release wordage: "The atmosphere at Lombardi Cucina Italiana will remind you of an open-air villa in Italy surrounded by olive trees, Italian marble, and Venetian chandeliers."

The menu will be "authentic Italian cuisine with a modern touch," led by culinary director Alfio Longo and chef Ty Thaxton, with pastas be produced daily in an open style ‘pasta laboratorio’ — how much you wanna bet that translates into "pasta laboratory"? — plus nonpasta categories such as fish, meat, and produce.

The Glen & Monarch Stag - 6655 Winning Drive, #600

Derek and Sheree Simms of Simms Hospitality Group, which owns J. Theodore and Rare Books Bar, are debuting not one but two new concepts: a restaurant called The Glen and an adjacent scotch bar called the Monarch Stag.

The inspiration is pretty arcane: They say that it's from The Monarch of the Glen, a British painting originally commissioned in 1851 for the Palace of Westminster.

The Glen will feature "hand-pressed" craft cocktails, wine, scotch, and seafood. It will also offer "experiential layers," including aerial performing artists and entertainers. Wow-wee.

Monarch Stag will have food, live music, cigar lounge, and scotch whisky and bourbon selections from around the world.

Sidecar Social - 6770 Winning Drive

Sidecar Social is the fun outdoor concept from On Deck Concepts, founded by Brent Tipps, founder of BoomerJack’s sports bar. The first Sidecar Social debuted in Addison in August 2019. This will be the second location.

Set to open in fall 2022, it'll be a massive 15,000-square-foot space featuring craft cocktails and bites, games, karaoke, live music, TVs, and an all-season patio.

Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen - 6765 Winning Drive, #800

Bar and hospitality experts David Nguyen and Sobe Ahmed are partnering to debut a new concept, Snowbird Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen.

They describe it as an upscale Art Deco-inspired lounge with a "tantalizing array of mixology cocktails," small bites, and music.

It is surely not named for the flock of retirees who escape the cold in the Northeast every winter and head for Florida.

Roti Grill - 3675 Gaylord Parkway, #1105

Fresh Indian food restaurant is relocating from its original location in The Star District on Winning Drive and will reopen in early 2022 on Gaylord Parkway with an updated menu and enhanced interior including a new bar, and a large storefront patio for outdoor dining.