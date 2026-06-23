Sparks Will Fly
Addison Kaboom Town! returns to celebrate Independence Day with record-breaking anticipation
Set to return on Friday, July 3, Addison Kaboom Town! is bringing one of the nation’s most celebrated Independence Day fireworks displays back to the heart of Addison. As the United States prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, this year’s celebration is expected to draw unprecedented crowds and national attention.
Already ranked among the top fireworks shows in the country — most recently named the 4th best in the United States by USA Today — Kaboom Town! is entering one of its most anticipated years yet. With America250 celebrations adding to the momentum and thousands of additional visitors expected, tickets are projected to sell out quickly. (So don't wait!)
Don your red, white, and blue.Photo courtesy of Visit Addison
Each year, more than 500,000 spectators converge on the 4.4-square-mile town north of Dallas, transforming Addison into a region-wide celebration of Independence Day. The centerpiece of the festivities is the official watch party at Addison Circle Park, a 12-acre venue that serves as the heartbeat of the event.
Guests can expect a full evening of entertainment, beginning with live music and continuing with patriotic performances and immersive experiences. The park will feature food and beverage vendors throughout, alongside returning favorites such as the Uncle Sam Jam Silent Disco, which expands this year with more headsets and enhanced programming.
At 7:30 pm, attention turns skyward for the Addison Airport Airshow, featuring skydivers, historic aircraft, and elite aerobatic performers. The evening culminates in a patriotic tribute and National Anthem performance before the Kaboom Town! fireworks show lights up the night sky, an award-winning spectacle that has captivated audiences since 1985.
Bring the whole family.Photo courtesy of Visit Addison
Beyond the park, Addison’s extensive hospitality scene offers additional viewing experiences. With more than 200 restaurants and 23 hotels, many establishments host private watch parties featuring themed menus, live entertainment, and prime viewing opportunities.
Tickets are required for entry into Addison Circle Park and are expected to be in extremely high demand. Attendees are encouraged to plan ahead, consider hotel packages, and prepare for post-show traffic delays as crowds disperse. Guests may also choose to extend their stay, enjoying Addison’s dining and entertainment offerings until congestion eases.
More information and ticket details are available at AddisonKaboomTown.com.