This Week's Hot Headlines
Big wave of Dallas restaurants opening in Frisco and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a restaurant boom for Frisco and a celebrity sighting. Plus, one more superlative for Plano. Catch up on our hottest headlines below, then visit this guide to plan your weekend.
1. 8 high-profile Dallas restaurants that are expanding to booming Frisco. As North Texas' population continues its march north, Dallas restaurants are following right behind. That includes a big wave of well-known Dallas restaurants that are expanding into Frisco’s dining scene this fall and beyond.
2. Plano ranks as No. 2 safest big city in the U.S. for 2026. Plano can add a new title to its growing list of superlatives. A new study ranks the Dallas suburb as the second-safest city in the U.S. among those with at least 250,000 residents.
3. Shaquille O'Neal cruises Dallas lake in custom '64 Chevy Impala boat. Those on Lake Ray Hubbard in early July witnessed basketball superstar Shaq cruising the waters in a convertible 1964 Chevrolet Impala. A surreal sight, onlookers say.
Shaq hops in the Impala boat. Photo courtesy of Effortless Motors
4. This Dallas neighbor is the No. 2 hottest ZIP code to move to in 2026. A new migration report has reaffirmed Texas as one of the hottest destinations for movers during the first half of 2026, and one Dallas suburb is attracting more movers than almost any other ZIP code in America.
5. Chinese restaurant Yang's Smokehouse in Plano has sensational skewers. A new family-owned Asian restaurant specializing in skewers has opened in Plano. Called Yang's Smokehouse, it's a Chinese place now open at the Mitsuya Marketplace center with a menu featuring dishes you won't find anywhere else in Dallas.