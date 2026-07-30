Weekend Event Planner
These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Music lovers will find a lot of options in and around Dallas this weekend, with five big concerts in multiple genres taking place, including two inside a baseball stadium. Other choices include three theater productions, a well-known comedian, and a film festival.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, July 30
Noah Kahan in concert
Folk-pop singer/songwriter Noah Kahan is now big enough of a star to demand a stadium as his concert venue. Kahan failed to gain traction with his first two albums, but Stick Season in 2022 gave him the breakthrough he was looking for, featuring hits like the title song, "Northern Attitude" (with Hozier), and "Dial Drunk" (with Post Malone). His new album, The Great Divide, is even bigger, going to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He'll play at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
The Hopeful Theatre Project to presents Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella
The Hopeful Theatre Project will present Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, a retelling of the beloved fairy tale about kindness, courage, and the power of believing in a better world. When a kind-hearted young woman named Ella is forced to live under the cruelty of her stepmother and stepsisters, she dreams of a life beyond the kitchen hearth. With a little help from her Fairy Godmother, she attends the royal ball and captures the heart of Prince Topher. There will be five performances through Sunday at Kalita Humphreys Theater.
Punch Line Irving presents Alonzo Bodden
A regular panel member on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me, Alonzo Bodden has been making audiences around the country laugh for more than 20 years. His latest comedy special, How Do You Spell Moth?, was released through Dry Bar Comedy earlier this year. He currently hosts the podcast Who’s Paying Attention? (part of All Things Comedy), where he gives his unique take on what’s going on in the world. He'll perform four times through Saturday at Punch Line Irving.
Junior Players presents Twelfth Night
Set in the final year of Queen Elizabeth I’s reign in 1602, William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night lives within the twilight of a golden age, where identity is fluid, love is unpredictable, and the boundaries between performance and truth dissolve. Shipwreck, disguise, and revelry collide as characters search for connection in a world poised between festivity and change. There will be four performances through Sunday at Theatre Three.
Oak Cliff Film Festival
The annual Oak Cliff Film Festival showcases brave and independent filmmaking of all stripes in an event that features local theaters, art venues, bars, and small businesses in Oak Cliff. Featuring nearly 40 programs, highlights include opening night film The Sun Never Sets, directed by Joe Swanberg and starring Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson; the horror film Buddy, starring Cristin Milioti; a retrospective screening of Pulp Fiction, with co-writer Roger Avary in attendance; and closing night film The Best Summer, a music documentary featuring Beastie Boys, Sonic Youth, Foo Fighters, and more. The festival takes place through Sunday.
Rover Dramawerks presents 10-Minute Comedies
Rover Dramawerks will present the winners of their 10-minute comedy contest, featuring funny stuff from playwrights all over the world. There will be nine different productions featured, including ones with names like It Sounds Like Science, 37 Origami Bee, Gavin Hammerdúk is All Tálk, My Work Friend's Boyfriend, and more. The production runs through August 15 at Cox Playhouse in Plano.
Friday, July 31
Fuerza Regida in concert
The regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida started out as a cover band just over a decade ago, but they soon began to put out their own music. They have been a force in the genre since the release of their debut album in 2019, scoring six No. 1 albums on Billboard's Regional Mexican Albums chart, including their 2025 album, 111xpantia, which also went to No. 2 on the overall Billboard 200. That popularity has earned them a large venue: Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Saturday, August 1
The Fray in concert
The Fray was one of the top rock bands in the 2000s and 2010s, thanks to hits like "Over My Head (Cable Car)," "How to Save a Life," and "You Found Me." But after releasing their fourth album in 2014, the band all but disappeared, with former lead singer Isaac Slade leaving in 2022. The now-trio is touring in support of their first new album in 12 years, A Light That Waits. They'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, joined by special guest Dashboard Confessional.
Sunday, August 2
Melanie Martinez in concert
Singer/songwriter Melanie Martinez is a product of the reality music competition genre, having made the top six on season 3 of The Voice in 2012. Her version of pop music and unique visual style have made her extremely popular, with each of her four albums — including the new Hades — making the top six on the Billboard 200. She'll perform at American Airlines Center.
Dogstar in concert
A good number of movie stars also harbor dreams of music fame, and Keanu Reeves has kept that dream alive longer than most. Reeves formed the band Dogstar in 1991, just as his movie career was getting started. The group took a long break starting in 2002, but they officially reunited in 2022, putting out a couple of new albums, including the recent All In Now. They'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.