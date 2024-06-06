Movie Theater News
Why the Alamo Drafthouse was such a treasure for Dallas' movie scene
The morning of June 6 brought horrible news for movie lovers in Dallas-Fort Worth, as Two is One, One is None, LLC, the local franchisee of Alamo Drafthouse, announced that it would be closing all five area theater locations. A follow-up statement from Alamo Drafthouse corporate headquarters says those theaters will possibly reopen, and I sure hope that's the case.
When the first local Alamo location in Richardson opened in 2013, it was a breath of fresh air in the Dallas-Fort Worth movie scene. It wasn't so much the amenities it had to offer, as in-theater dining already existed with Studio Movie Grill and its video and audio setups were merely on par with other theaters. But, as anyone who had been to Alamo Drafthouse in Austin already knew, the theater and its staff exuded an infectious love for movies that felt truly personal, one that matched the people who would flock there to see the films.
Whether it was the giant hand of the robot from The Iron Giant emerging from the lobby wall, the unobtrusive service with servers barely interrupting the view of the audience, or the pre-movie message that "This theater is now a quiet zone," urging everyone to put away their cell phones and stop talking, the theater was a haven for movie lovers, and seemed to be an antidote to some of the issues moviegoers faced at regular theater chains.
And that's not even counting the amazing popcorn, served in metal bowls with unlimited refills; the pre-show programs that drew from arcane and weird videos related (or semi-related) to the movie about to be shown; the themed menus for big releases; and the repertory films they would show alongside new releases, showing a dedication to the history of film, and not just the latest Marvel movie.
Five more area locations would open in the decade following the Richardson debut, including one in North Richland Hills that opened in 2019 only to close in 2022 after the pandemic took its toll. A seventh location in Grand Prairie that CultureMap reported on in 2020 has yet to see the light of day. (UPDATE: According to an Alamo Drafthouse spokesperson, "Our franchisee in Grand Prairie, Alamo Grand Prairie Bardin, LLC, is not affiliated with Two is One, One is None, LLC. The Alamo Drafthouse Grand Prairie is set to announce a groundbreak sometime in 2024.")
Things weren't all great at the Alamo theaters, though. The seats at some locations started to become worn; the Richardson and Cedars locations both recently received new seats and other upgrades. And a Facebook commenter on CultureMap's story about the theater closures noted that "the food and service went downhill in the past few years, but we always hoped they would bounce back."
As the release about the closures noted, the pandemic and the writers and actors strikes in 2023 both played a role in the decline of moviegoers in recent years. That's not to mention the rise of streamers like Netflix and Hulu during the pandemic, which gave movie lovers the (cheaper) option of waiting to watch a movie at home.
But as the Barbenheimer phenomenon of 2023 demonstrated, there is nothing like being in a packed movie theater when a great blockbuster, horror movie, or even a tearjerker is playing. Alamo Drafthouse provided a communal feel to moviegoing that was rarely matched at other more impersonal theaters.
Alamo lovers can hope that someone will find a way to reopen the Dallas-area locations in the near future (the news of the Alamo closures came directly on the heels of the news that Angelika Film Center in Plano had closed on June 3, making it seem as if this is truly movie theater armageddon in the Dallas area). Despite some faults, there really is no other theater like them, and their absence would be a tragic loss for all local movie lovers.