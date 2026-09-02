Sports news
Amazon Prime Video scores exclusive streaming rights to Dallas Stars
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon’s Prime Video will be the exclusive local streaming home of six NHL teams this season, including the Dallas Stars, as part of a multiyear agreement announced by the league Wednesday, September 2.
Defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina, Anaheim, Columbus, Minnesota, St. Louis, and Dallas will have their games on the platform in their markets. That includes pre- and post-game coverage.
“We’re excited to build upon our strong relationship with the NHL and provide fans with more ways to connect with the local teams they love,” Prime Video head of sports partnerships Charlie Neiman said in a statement. “We have firmly established Prime Video as a primary destination for sports and look forward to helping these teams broaden the reach and accessibility of their live games.”
The NHL announced in July it would be producing games for the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Wild and Blues.
“Fans want an easy way to find and follow their favorite teams, and this agreement with Prime Video gives clubs the flexibility to meet that demand as the market evolves,” NHL chief media officer and senior executive VP David Proper said. “Amazon has been a terrific partner to the NHL, and we’re excited to expand our relationship as Prime Video grows its NHL offerings. Together, we’re creating new opportunities for Clubs to reach fans and delivering a premium, accessible regional viewing experience.”
Amazon this summer also signed on to broadcast Wednesday night national regular-season games in Canada in English and French.
In a separate announcement, the Dallas Stars say fans with an Amazon Prime membership can watch all non-nationally televised games within the Dallas Stars regional territory (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas) on Prime Video, with no additional subscription required.
“We have always strived to deliver our fans with the best broadcast experience in the NHL,” Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said in a statement. “Our launch on Prime Video ensures that fans can watch our games on a service that is widely available and easily accessible.”
In-market fans will be able to watch locally at home or on the go, and across thousands of compatible devices, they say, streaming from the web, or using the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs. Out-of-market fans will still be able to watch with NHL Center Ice or NHL Power Play on the ESPN App.
Blogger Robert Tiffin says that the Stars are also scheduled to have 17 of their games broadcast locally on FOX4 and More27.
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Stephanie Allmon Merry contributed to this story.