On The Hunt
Dallas' Netflix House brings new KPop Demon Hunters experience to life
Netflix House in Dallas will debut an all-new KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience in November 2026, giving fans of the hit movie the opportunity to step into the story of HUNTR/X, complete with singing, dancing, and hunting demons.
Opening on November 12, the Netflix House experience at Galleria Dallas takes fans into the animated universe of the film, starting backstage with HUNTR/X before opening night on the latest stop of their world tour.
When Gwi-Ma crashes the scene, guests join the animated HUNTR/X to restore the Honmoon and “Takedown” demons across neon-lit Seoul through interactive sets and screens, as well as 3D technology.
Guests will be immersed in the story through music and play-based challenges with live actors and custom animation providing a musical adventure for fans of all ages, a press release promises.
The entire interactive show is set against hit songs from the film's Grammy- and Academy Award-winning soundtrack, including fan-favorites “How It’s Done,” “Soda Pop,” “Golden” and more.
"Fans don't just want to watch KPop Demon Hunters, they want to live in the world of HUNTR/X,” said Marian Lee, Netflix's chief marketing officer, in a statement. “Singing the songs they already know by heart, facing off with demons, hanging out with Derpy Tiger — every detail is built so fans of all ages can feel, hear and see this world exactly the way they imagined it."
Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird up close for the first time through groundbreaking puppetry created in collaboration with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.
There will be photo opportunities and all-new merchandise, along with themed food and drink items inspired by KPop Demon Hunters. The new experience will also be available at Netflix House in Philadelphia.
KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience is replacing the Stranger Things experience that debuted when Netflix House first opened in late 2025. The Squid Game experience will continue to run for now.
Ticket sales begin on Tuesday, September 22 for Mastercard credit cardholders; Tuesday, September 29 for Netflix members; and Thursday, October 1 for the general public.
Tickets start at $39, with new children's tickets starting at $34 (ages 3-12). Additionally, ultimate superfans can make their moment extra golden with a new VIP ticket package starting at $89 Monday-Thursday and $99 Friday-Sunday.
VIP ticketholders will receive all-day access to an exclusive, all-new Netflix House VIP Lounge, along with priority entry to the KPop Demon Hunters experience anytime during operating hours on their booked date, as well as an exclusive themed gift to take home (while supplies last).
Tickets to the new Dallas experience can be purchased here.