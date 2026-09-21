Park patriotism
State Fair of Texas marks America's 250th with flyover, music, and more
As if all the food, entertainment, and discounts the State Fair of Texas is offering in 2026 wasn't enough, they will also continue the celebration of America's 250th birthday with a variety of patriotic attractions, exhibits, and experiences.
Red, white, and blue will be woven throughout Fair Park during the annual extravaganza, running September 25-October 18 this year, thanks to the State Fair's commemorative theme, “Stars, Stripes, and Howdies." That will be especially evident opening weekend, September 25-27, according to a news release.
At the annual Opening Day Ceremony, which takes place at 6:45 pm on the Hall of State steps on September 25, there will be a special America 250 flyover after the national anthem concludes.
The flyover will consist of a B-52 Stratofortress, two F-35 Lightning IIs, and an A-10 Thunderbolt II. Following the flyover, future servicemembers of the U.S. Air Force will be sworn in with the Oath of Enlistment.
Additionally, an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter and other military assets will be on display near the Hall of State the full weekend.
Finally, The United States Army 1st Cavalry Band will put on a special performance every two hours from 2-8 pm on Sunday, September 27 on the all-new ZiegenBock Stage at The Old Mill.
Visitors can also celebrate patriotism through several different types of exhibitions taking place the full run of the fair.
At D.A.R. House will be "Revolutionary Women: The Role of Women and Girls in the American Revolution," featuring display panels and artifacts that tell the stories of service, rebellion, and hardship of the mostly overlooked roles of women and girls in the American Revolution.
At the Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas will present free daily screenings of Compagnia de' Colombari's Whitman on Walls!, featuring 50 artists performing Walt Whitman's iconic poem, "Song of Myself."
The Creative Arts building will host “United We Can,” a special display featuring hundreds of canned jars themed to each state, all arranged in a specific way to create an American Flag.
There will also be opportunities to visit the permanent Texas Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial, located across from the Music Hall and a visit from the Freedom250 Mobile Education Truck, which covers various aspects of American history.
As always, active-duty military, retired military, veterans, and first responders enjoy $5 off admission any day of the State Fair.