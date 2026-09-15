Free Fair Fun
State Fair of Texas adds dazzling drone show and more free events in 2026
Spending money at the State Fair of Texas is easy to do, so it's nice to know that there's also a long list of free activities for visitors each year, including music, performing artists, educational exhibits, and more.
A number of new free entertainment options are also on the docket for the 2026 event — running September 25-October 18 — including a dazzling new drone show among other highlights, according to a release.
Stars of the Fair, a three-night drone show on October 2-4, features images of Big Tex and other State Fair icons lighting up the sky. Created by Coppell-based Sky Elements, each of the three nights will feature two shows, beginning at approximately 8:15 pm and 9:15 pm.
A drone show will be one of many free entertainment options at the 2026 State Fair of Texas. Photo by Kevin Brown
Other new entertainment choices include Wacky Chad, who delivers an action‑packed, interactive stunt comedy show; daily fountain shows at The Esplanade of State, running every 30 minutes from 1-5 pm; two new exhibitions at the Hall of State; Texas in the Saddle, an innovative and educational horse show; and more.
Music and more free performances
As previously announced, the State Fair’s live music lineup will include nearly 100 artists performing across four stages, with the newly reimagined Chevrolet Main Stage now located inside Fair Park Coliseum.
Main Stage headliners will include Clint Black, La Alianza Norteña, Bowling for Soup, Paul Wall’s Fall Ball, Kansas, 3OH!3, Gym Class Heroes, and more.
Other performers include “¡Fiestas de Marionetas!,” in which a small village of more than 85 handmade marionettes come to life to celebrate a fiesta of color, culture, and creativity; and World of Magic, featuring award-winning illusionists and futuristic elements.
Free fun for the kids
The new children's area called Little Lone Stars Land will feature a variety of kid-friendly entertainers, including Wacky Chad (September 25-October 6), USA Breakdancers (October 7-18), and strongman Mighty Mike.
Visitors should be on the lookout for State Fair-inspired inflatable characters like Little Big Tex, Amy-Dillo, and Champ, who will entertain guests with their wild antics.
Other free fair favorites
At night, the Starlight Parade will light up the Fair Park skyline, featuring over-the-top spectacular floats. The parade wanders through the fairgrounds all 24 nights of the Fair, bringing a colorful assortment of floats, life-size puppets, animated characters in ornate costumes, and more.
Car lovers can get their fix in two different ways: At the Texas Auto Show, where auto enthusiasts can browse the latest and greatest models; and Chevrolet's brand-new take on its Ride & Drive event, allowing qualified drivers the chance to get behind the wheel of the most anticipated vehicles of the year.
The fan-favorite Pig Races will return to Chevy Park Plaza, as piglets dressed in racing silks run the course four times a day.
All of the above and more are in addition to interactive experiences, photo opportunities, games, product samples, giveaways, and more offered by State Fair of Texas partners.
A full lineup of entertainment options can be found at BigTex.com/Attractions.