Perfect Pairing
Chic new dessert lounge Champagne & Cake bubbles up in Flower Mound
Few things go together quite as seamlessly as bubbly and dessert, and that delightful match is the ethos behind a new Flower Mound spot. Aptly named Champagne & Cake, the chic concept is now open at 3405 Long Prairie Rd.
The venue is the realization of a years-long dream for founder Melani Fisher, whose background merges baking with interior design. Fisher pursued her passion for pastries after watching a television cake competition and spent years honing her craft at local bakeries. She expanded her design toolkit later, while working at Texas Paint and Wallpaper.
“In 2021, I came up with this idea: I like wine bars, I know cake, and I’d love to bring those together. That’s how this dream was born,” Fisher says. She partnered with her friend Johanna Smith — a Houston-based attorney who worked alongside her at a bakery years ago — and brought on sommelier Matthew Gilbert as general manager.
Taking over the former Soupçon Wine Bar space, the team inherited a loyal neighborhood following. To accommodate fans of the former wine club, they expanded their beverage offerings beyond bubbles to include still wines. The current lineup features sparkling wine, cava, prosecco, crémant, moscato, and, naturally, champagne. Curated from France, Spain, Italy, and California, bottles start at $38, with by-the-glass options starting at an affordable $10.
On the sweet side, Fisher creates artfully designed, thematic cakes that lean into playful presentation.
“I designed everything from the flavors to how they are plated," she says. "My goal isn't just to serve a slice of cake, but to deliver a creative, memorable experience."
Cleverly named individual cakes measure 3.5 wide by 4 inches tall and range from $9.99 to $14.99. Think, The Wrangler, chocolate cake stamped with a Jeep tire print in peanut butter gravel; Amaretto by Morning, an amaretto soaked, cherry layered vanilla cake topped with a Texas flag; The Siren, a tropical mermaid-inspired treat with edible sand and shell toppings; or the mango margarita inspired, tequila-and-lime drenched Chupacabra with a mango and Tajín dust finish, to name a few.
If choosing one proves too difficult, Champagne & Cake offers flight trios with curated smaller portions and suggested wine pairings. Savory selections such as curated charcuterie boards starting at $25 are also popular options.
A plush nook inside Champagne & Cake offers space for group gatherings.Photo by Kendall Bardin
The interior decor is welcoming, dreamy, and comfortable, pairing curved slate-blue sofas and channel-tufted beige accent chairs with high-top wooden tables and cushioned barstools. The color palette, says Fisher, is intentionally feminine, a "vibe inspired by the colors of cake and wine."
“It needed to feel sophisticated yet relaxed — muted tones you find in rosé, champagne, and deep red wine. It’s a comfortable lounge space to bring friends, date night, or drop in after dinner for a nightcap and dessert.”
She hand-painted a soft cloud mural paired with bold floral wallpaper accents — a design element she selected back in 2021 when the concept first took shape. Decorative birdcages housing tiered cake models, fresh floral bud vases, draped linen curtains, and dark polished wood tabletops round out the inviting lounge feel.
Champagne & Cake is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 4-9 pm, Fridays 4-10 pm, Saturdays 11 am-10 pm, and Sundays 11 am-8 pm. The lounge is currently closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
A grand opening party set for this Saturday, September 12 from 11 am-10 pm will mark the debut. Guests receive a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival, and the first 50 snag an exclusive swag bag. Visitors can also strike a pose at an onsite photo booth available from 12-4 pm.