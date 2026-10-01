Breakfast News
Breakfast Company from San Diego cracks open on Greenville Ave Dallas
Breakfast and brunch are so hot, and now there's a new player coming to town: Called Greenville Breakfast Company, it's a restaurant from San Diego-based Rise & Shine Hospitality Group, opening its very first Texas location in Dallas, at 5420 Ross Ave., in the space previously occupied by Toasted Coffee + Kitchen, which closed in November 2025.
According to a release, the restaurant is slated to open in December.
Breakfast Company was founded in 2019 and currently has three locations: two in San Diego (Gaslamp Breakfast Company and Mission Valley Breakfast Company) and one in Los Angeles (West Hollywood Breakfast Company). Greenville will be the fourth. Each location boasts the name of the area where it's open.
They're open for breakfast and brunch with dishes such as Chilaquiles Suizos, Sweet Chili Shrimp & Grits, Steak & Eggs, and California Breakfast Burrito.
There's a big commitment to waffles in a variety of flavors including S’mores, Orange Thyme, Mashed Potato, and Buttermilk Cornmeal. Other sweet treats include pancakes in flavors such as Banana Bread and Tiramisu; and French toast, also with flavors that include Churro, Peach Almond, and Crème Brûlée.
They offer the very popular opportunity to mix and match any three waffles, pancakes, and French toasts. There are also vegan options including Vegan Benedict, Vegan Breakfast Sammie, and Seven Grain Bowl.
Like any self-respecting breakfast-and-lunch place, they have mimosas and bloody Marys, plus brunch cocktails such as the Rise & Shine (vodka, lime juice, orange juice, bitters, ginger beer); Wake Up (coffee whiskey, vanilla, chocolate oat milk, cold brew coffee); and Breakfast Shot (Irish whiskey, orange juice, butterscotch liquor, bacon).
Their parent company Rise & Shine is a breakfast champion, operating another chain called Breakfast Republic, which has more than a dozen locations across Southern California.
Greenville is the first Breakfast Company to open since West Hollywood, which opened in October 2025. The concept debuted in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter in 2019, with Mission Valley opening in 2023.
But come on, nothing surpasses Texas.
“We’re incredibly excited to bring our first restaurant to Texas,” says founder Johan Engman in a statement. “Texas is a very business-friendly state, and we see tremendous opportunity here. Dallas is just the beginning for us, and we’re looking forward to becoming part of the community and continuing to grow throughout the state.”